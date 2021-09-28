New Delhi: A low-pressure area is formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal by the influence of the cyclonic circulation, the Indian Metrological Department Bhubaneswar Director HR Biswas said on Tuesday. Due to the cyclonic circulation, heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the districts adjoining Jharkhand and West Bengal during the next 2 days.Also Read - Cyclone Gulab Impact: Heavy Rains Batter Andhra Pradesh Districts, Vizag Airport Waterlogged | WATCH

According to the weather forecast, the rainfall will occur in the northern coastal areas of Odisha and heavy rainfall in few areas during the next 24 hours. The Indian Metrological Department Bhubaneswar Director HR Biswas added that the fisherman have been advised not to go in the sea till September 30. Also Read - Rains Lash Several Districts of Telangana, IMD Issues Red Alert For THESE Districts

The wind speed is expected to be 40-50 kmph and even to reach a maximum of 60kmph over North Bay of Bengal, as said in the press release by the IMD Bhubaneswar. Also Read - Telangana’s Homeless Family Of 4 Forced To Live In Public Toilet After House Collapsed In Rain; Govt Provides Aid

ii) 29 Sept.: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat state; very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Marathwada. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 28, 2021

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain will also occur over and adjoining areas of Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Panipat, Hissar, Meham (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur (U.P.) during next 2 hours. Earlier, Cyclone Gulab has hit Odisha’s coastal areas and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD Bhubaneswar has shared the press release on Twitter.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours, it said. The Met centre has warned that problems like water-logging in low lying areas, temporary disruption of municipal services, traffic congestion in urban areas, and rise of water level of Burhabalang and Subarnarekha may occur due to the heavy rainfall. Some damages to horticultural crops may also occur, it said. Moreover, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts would experience heavy rain on September 30, the IMD said.