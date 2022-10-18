Cyclone Over Bay Of Bengal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal by the weekend and said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely intensify into a cyclone by October 22.Also Read - Tamil Nadu To Receive Heavy Rains For Next Few Days: IMD

Latest reports claimed that the low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB (Bay of Bengal) subsequently," the IMD said.

However, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path.

“We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area,” he added.

After the IMD issued the forecast, several coastal districts have been put on alert. In this regard, the Odisha government has cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to October 25.