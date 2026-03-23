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LPG ATM: This city gets its first LPG ATM, not Mumbai, Chennai or Delhi – Heres how to use it

LPG ATM: This city gets its first LPG ATM, not Mumbai, Chennai or Delhi – Here’s how to use it

Gurugram has become the first city in NCR to get an LPG vending machine. The machine works almost exactly like an ATM machine.

LPG ATM: This city gets its first LPG ATM, not Mumbai, Chennai or Delhi – Here’s how to use it

Gurugram LPG ATM: LPG ATM Gurugram: What comes as a sign of relief for the residents of Gurugram amid the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis is that the city has got its first LPG vending machine. Gurugram is the first city in the National Capital Region (NCR) to get an LPG vending machine. The vending machine is installed at Central Park Flower Valley in Sector 33 in Sohna. Thinking about how the machine works? The Bharatgas Insta LPG machine works almost exactly like an ATM machine. It hands out a new LPG cylinder in a few minutes, any time whether it’s day or night. An individual can simply walk up to the machine, complete a digital process and walk away with a filled cylinder. Let’s know more about the LPG vending machine.

LPG Vending Machine: Different Cylinder

Notably, the vending machine does not dispense the traditional heavy iron cylinder; instead, it dispenses a composite cylinder, which is made of fiber.

A regular cylinder weighs around 31 kg in total, including 14 kg of gas.

The composite cylinder has the same amount of gas but weighs only 15 kg.

It is transparent, allowing users to check the gas quantity.

These cylinders are rust-free, making them cleaner.

Safer and more convenient for domestic usage.

LPG Vending Machine: How to Use It

Visit the machine with an empty Bharatgas composite cylinder.

The machine will ask for the registered mobile number, verify the mobile number using an OTP.

Scan the barcode or QR code mentioned on the empty cylinder.

Make the payment via UPI or debit card.

After verifying the details, the machine will dispense a filled cylinder and collect the empty one.

The entire process takes up to three minutes.

Notably, if a person has a regular iron cylinder and wants to switch, the machine also allows the exchange of the cylinder.

Those who live in or around Central Park Flower Valley can easily use the facility.

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