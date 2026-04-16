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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG, CNG, PNG prices: The Indian vessel named ‘Jag Vikram’ carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, arrived at Deendayal Port Authority, Gujarat’s Kandla on Wednesday.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: The prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG have remained uncertain following the United States’ decision that it is not going to renew the sanctions waiver on Russian and Iranian oil, the affected countries include India. The waiver allowed countries to buy crude oil from Russia and Iran under strictly limited conditions. Recently, the US imposed a blockade on maritime traffic coming to and from Iranian ports following the failure of peace talks. However, these factors are affecting the global energy market and countries that are dependent on energy imports.

It is to be noted that India is majorly dependent on West Asian countries for its 40 percent crude oil and 90 percent of its LPG gas. The OMCs recently raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi by Rs 195.50, after the increase the prices increased to 2,078.50. However, domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates (April 16)

City Price (Rs/cylinder) Delhi Rs 913 Kolkata Rs 939 Mumbai Rs 912.50 Chennai Rs 928.50 Bengaluru Rs 915.50 Hyderabad Rs 965 Commercial (19 kg) LPG Cylinder Rates (April 16) City Price (Rs/cylinder) Delhi Rs 2,078.50 Kolkata Rs 2,208 Mumbai Rs 2,031 Chennai Rs 2,246.50 Bengaluru Rs 2,161 Hyderabad Rs 2,320 CNG prices across major cities on April 16 Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 PNG Prices Across Major Cities (April 16) City Price (Rs/SCM) Delhi Rs 47.89 Kolkata Rs 50 Mumbai Rs 50 Chennai Rs 50 Bengaluru Rs 52 Hyderabad Rs 51

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