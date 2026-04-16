By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
LPG, CNG, PNG prices: The Indian vessel named ‘Jag Vikram’ carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, arrived at Deendayal Port Authority, Gujarat’s Kandla on Wednesday.
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: The prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG have remained uncertain following the United States’ decision that it is not going to renew the sanctions waiver on Russian and Iranian oil, the affected countries include India. The waiver allowed countries to buy crude oil from Russia and Iran under strictly limited conditions. Recently, the US imposed a blockade on maritime traffic coming to and from Iranian ports following the failure of peace talks. However, these factors are affecting the global energy market and countries that are dependent on energy imports.
It is to be noted that India is majorly dependent on West Asian countries for its 40 percent crude oil and 90 percent of its LPG gas. The OMCs recently raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi by Rs 195.50, after the increase the prices increased to 2,078.50. However, domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913.
14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates (April 16)
|City
|Price (Rs/cylinder)
|Delhi
|Rs 913
|Kolkata
|Rs 939
|Mumbai
|Rs 912.50
|Chennai
|Rs 928.50
|Bengaluru
|Rs 915.50
|Hyderabad
|Rs 965
Commercial (19 kg) LPG Cylinder Rates (April 16)
|City
|Price (Rs/cylinder)
|Delhi
|Rs 2,078.50
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,208
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,031
|Chennai
|Rs 2,246.50
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,161
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,320
CNG prices across major cities on April 16
|Cities
|Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|77.09
|Kolkata
|93.50
|Mumbai
|80.50
|Chennai
|91.50
|Bengaluru
|88.95
|Hyderabad
|97
PNG Prices Across Major Cities (April 16)
|City
|Price (Rs/SCM)
|Delhi
|Rs 47.89
|Kolkata
|Rs 50
|Mumbai
|Rs 50
|Chennai
|Rs 50
|Bengaluru
|Rs 52
|Hyderabad
|Rs 51
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.