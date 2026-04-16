  • Home
  • News
  • LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG, CNG, PNG prices: The Indian vessel named ‘Jag Vikram’ carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, arrived at Deendayal Port Authority, Gujarat’s Kandla on Wednesday.

Published date india.com Published: April 16, 2026 9:45 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
lpg price
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: The prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG have remained uncertain following the United States’ decision that it is not going to renew the sanctions waiver on Russian and Iranian oil, the affected countries include India. The waiver allowed countries to buy crude oil from Russia and Iran under strictly limited conditions. Recently, the US imposed a blockade on maritime traffic coming to and from Iranian ports following the failure of peace talks. However, these factors are affecting the global energy market and countries that are dependent on energy imports.

It is to be noted that India is majorly dependent on West Asian countries for its 40 percent crude oil and 90 percent of its LPG gas. The OMCs recently raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi by Rs 195.50, after the increase the prices increased to 2,078.50. However, domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates (April 16)

City Price (Rs/cylinder)
Delhi Rs 913
Kolkata Rs 939
Mumbai Rs 912.50
Chennai Rs 928.50
Bengaluru Rs 915.50
Hyderabad Rs 965

Commercial (19 kg) LPG Cylinder Rates (April 16)

City Price (Rs/cylinder)
Delhi Rs 2,078.50
Kolkata Rs 2,208
Mumbai Rs 2,031
Chennai Rs 2,246.50
Bengaluru Rs 2,161
Hyderabad Rs 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 16

Cities Price (₹/kg)
Delhi 77.09
Kolkata 93.50
Mumbai 80.50
Chennai 91.50
Bengaluru 88.95
Hyderabad 97

PNG Prices Across Major Cities (April 16)

City Price (Rs/SCM)
Delhi Rs 47.89
Kolkata Rs 50
Mumbai Rs 50
Chennai Rs 50
Bengaluru Rs 52
Hyderabad Rs 51

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.