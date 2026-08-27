LPG connection booking: When can consumers apply for a new connection?

For now, LPG supply is limited to existing customers. Consumers whose old connections were discontinued are being allowed to renew them, but new connections are still on hold.

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New LPG connections remain unavailable as the government’s ban continues. Representational Image

Gas supplies continue to face disruptions amid tensions in West Asia and the ongoing situation around the Strait of Hormuz. To ease the impact, India has started importing LPG and LNG from the United States.

New LPG connections remain unavailable as the government’s ban continues. Although people are still trying to apply for connections, bookings remain closed with all gas companies. According to the companies, no new 14.2-kg domestic cylinder connections have been issued since March 2026.

LPG companies are currently supplying gas only to existing customers and renewing previously suspended connections. At the same time, they are stepping up efforts to complete KYC verification and remove fraudulent connections from their records.

Also Read | Here’s how to surrender your LPG connection in an easy way from your home

What did the government state?

Responding on social media, the Union Petroleum Ministry said new LPG connections have been put on hold temporarily amid the current geopolitical situation. Distributors are focusing on supplying refills to existing customers and maintaining uninterrupted service. According to the ministry, new connections will resume once conditions stabilise.

Pawan Soni, General Secretary of FLDI, told The Hindu that the LPG supply situation is currently good, but its stability over the longer term remains uncertain. He said the ongoing situation in West Asia makes it difficult to predict how many LPG shipments oil companies will be able to bring to India.

What will you do if there is no connection?

With new LPG connections still on hold, distributors are suggesting that customers consider 5-kg and 10-kg composite cylinders instead. The 10-kg FTL cylinders have been introduced in major cities and are available for easy booking and delivery.

Also Read | Centre Extends Ujjwala Yojana, Decides To Provide Over 75 Lakh Free LPG Connections in Next 3 Year

India used to import up to 60 per cent of its LPG needs before the West Asia crisis, with about 90 per cent of the imported gas coming through the Strait of Hormuz. As imports fell during the crisis, domestic production was increased, but new LPG connections are still not being approved. The country has also turned to the US for supplies, although the longer shipping route makes American LPG costlier than gas sourced from West Asia.