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Big relief for LPG consumers as Bharat gas takes THIS decision on cooking gas delivery after HP

Big relief for LPG consumers as Bharat gas takes THIS decision on cooking gas delivery after HP

LPG supply update: Cooking gas cylinder consumers will now receive home deliveries from HP and Bharat Gas services.

LPG PNG | Image: ANI

LPG delivery update: In a big good news for LPG cooking gas cylinder users, Bharat Gas and HP have restored home delivery services in some areas which were earlier restricted due to certain logistical issues. Marks a significant and welcome development for households across the nation, the restoration of home delivery services for LPG cylinders by major providers, including Bharat Gas and HP is a big relief for consumers. For those unversed, some areas which faced logistical constraints had to face suspension of doorstep delivery, consumers can once again benefit from the convenience and accessibility that this essential service provides. The move is significant as it provides massive relief for the consumers who have been impacted by the LPG supply crisis earlier.

This stabilization of services follows a period of heightened market volatility, characterized by surging global demand and localized supply disruptions that necessitated a temporary departure from standard delivery protocols. By instituting more rigorous regulatory frameworks and optimizing supply chain management, distribution companies have successfully mitigated the pressures that previously compromised service reliability

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Around 1.72 crore LPG cylinders supplied against 1.66 crore bookings

In the recent announcement, the Central government has said around 1.72 crore LPG cylinders were delivered across the country during the last four days against bookings of nearly 1.66 crore cylinders. The update was shared during a media briefing held at the National Media Centre, where officials from the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and External Affairs provided details on fuel availability and measures being taken to maintain stability across key sectors.

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“During last 4 days, about 1.72 Crore LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 1.66 Crore LPG cylinders,” the Ministry of Petroleum &; Natural Gas said.

According to the government, domestic LPG supply continues to face challenges due to the prevailing geopolitical tensions, but supply to household consumers has been prioritised to avoid disruption. Officials said no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships so far.

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The government also noted a rise in digital booking and delivery authentication systems. Online LPG cylinder bookings reached nearly 99 per cent on an industry-wide basis on Sunday, while Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries increased to around 95 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

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