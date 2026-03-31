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LPG crisis: Bad news for India as 18 India-flagged vessels with LPG, crude oil stuck in Strait of Hormuz, they will now...

LPG crisis: Bad news for India as 18 India-flagged vessels with LPG, crude oil stuck in Strait of Hormuz, they will now…

Around 18 India-linked ships carrying LPG and crude oil are stuck near the Strait of Hormuz due to regional conflict and restricted passage.

LPG cooking gas

LPG crisis: In a matter of bad news for India, 18 India-flagged vessels with LPG, crude oil are stuck in Strait of Hormuz. In an inter-ministerial briefing on the fallout of developments in West Asia, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, pointed out the fact that 10 foreign-flagged vessels with energy cargo for India are currently stranded, including 3 vessels with LPG, four crude oil tankers and three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Here are all the details you need to know about the LPG crisis in India and the India-flagged vessels stuck near Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign ships carrying Indian fuel stuck near Strait of Hormuz

In the latest setback for India, at least 10 foreign-flagged ships carrying energy supplies meant for India are currently stranded in the Persian Gulf. This comes in addition to 18 India-flagged vessels—loaded with LPG, crude oil, and LNG—that remain anchored west of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping corridor now nearly paralysed due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, a report by NDTV said.

Besides these, Rajesh Kumar Sinha also informed that the Indian-flagged vessels include three LPG tankers, one LNG carrier and four crude oil tankers. Also, one empty tanker is being filled with LPG cooing gas. The vessels were among the 500-odd ships that were struck in the narrow strait amid the widening West Asia conflict, the report said.

In addition to the above facts, the government official also informed that eight Indian flagged vessels have sailed out safely, including two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying a combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 tonnes, which safely transited the war-hit zone in the last couple of days, he said.

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▪️वर्तमान में 18 भारतीय जहाज़, जिनमें 485 नाविक सवार हैं, फारस की खाड़ी में संचालन कर रहे हैं और सभी सुरक्षित हैं। पिछले 24 घंटों में किसी भी प्रकार की समुद्री घटना की सूचना नहीं मिली है। ▪️दो #LPG वाहक जहाज़ BWTYR और BW ELM कुल 94,000 मीट्रिक टन एलपीजी लेकर होर्मुज़ जलडमरूमध्य… pic.twitter.com/H8m7cTutgx — PIB in Uttar Pradesh (@PibLucknow) March 30, 2026

While BW TYR is proceeding towards Mumbai with an expected arrival on March 31, BW ELM is en route to New Mangalore with an estimated arrival date of April 1, he said.

“Our first priority is to get Indian flagged vessels out,” Sinha said. “We are yet to reach the stage where we start sending back vessels (for refills).”

(With agency inputs)

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