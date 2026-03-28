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LPG Crisis: Can piped gas run out? Where does it come from - All you need to know

LPG Crisis: Can piped gas run out? Where does it come from – All you need to know

India is the world’s fourth-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its demand for the fuel is rising rapidly.

LPG Crisis: Can piped gas run out? Where does it come from - All you need to know

LPG Crisis: India is the most populous country in the world and its appetite for fuel is growing rapidly. It is also the fourth-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the hunger feels more fragile now than ever before. As the US-Israel-Iran conflict is bringing the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, to a near-standstill, through which 20 per cent of the world’s LNG trade passes, India is facing supply risks. However, before looking for other countries, India also produces some of its own natural gas.

Where Does India’s Gas Actually Come From?

Reliance Industries and ONGC are expected to boost the domestic gas production by 2027. Still, amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, New Delhi is moving to Australia, Canada and the US to meet the shortage.

Where Does India Produce Its Own Gas?

It is to be noted that the country is not fully dependent on imports. Three years back in 2023, the country’s total domestic gas production touched 36.4 billion cubic metres. This accounts for roughly half of the country’s gas demand, with the other half is imported primarily as LNG.

The major source of the country’s gas output is sedimentary basins scattered across its landmass and coastline.

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India extracts a major part of its gas from the deepwater Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin off the eastern coast. The three major basins are – R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ. The three basins accounted for almost 25 percent of India’s total net production of 36 BCM last year.

If we talk about land, the northeast part of the country comes at the top. The basins in Assam and Tripura contribute nearly 47 percent of the country’s onshore production, which is 13 percent of its total gas supply.

Even After Producing Its Own Gas, Why Does India Still Need to Import So Much LNG?

The answer is that the domestic production of the country is not enough to fulfil its growing needs, so it imports LNG to make up the difference.

Notably, the crucial waterway – Strait of Hormuz – has been nearly closed since late February this year. The waterway is responsible for the country’s 50 to 65 percent of LNG imports.

What Is The Use Of LNG?

LNG is a natural gas that is super-cooled to minus 162 degrees Celsius. This cooling process shrinks the gas to about one-sixth of its original volume, making it easy to load in shipping tankers. When the gas tankers arrive at a port, they are warmed back into gas and supplied through a pipeline.

In India, it is used in power plants, feeds fertiliser factories, and industrial boilers. It is also piped directly into households and vehicles as piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG).

Can Piped Gas Run Out?

Currently, immediate PNG shortages are not expected as city gas distributors hold nearly 30 days of stock, prioritising household/industrial allocations.

However, if the Strait of Hormuz disruptions go beyond April, it is expected that the PNG prices could see a price hike by 20–30 percent.

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