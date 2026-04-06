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LPG Crisis: Delhi government bans direct sale of cylinders from godowns, warns of strict action - All you need to know

LPG Crisis: Delhi government bans direct sale of cylinders from godowns, warns of strict action – All you need to know

The Delhi government has banned direct sale of LPG cylinders from godowns.

LPG Crisis: Delhi government bans direct sale of cylinders from godowns, warns of strict action - All you need to know

LPG Crisis: In the latest development, residents of Delhi will not be able to buy LPG cylinders directly from godowns. The Delhi Government on Sunday banned the sale of cooking gas cylinders from authorised godowns and agencies. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a statement, stated that the state government is closely monitoring the situation to prevent shortages, ensuring compliance with norms. “Residents have been advised not to visit gas agencies or storage points or gather in crowds, as booked cylinders are being delivered to homes within the stipulated time,” CM Gupta said in a statement.

According to the statement, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have issued instructions to distributors, asserting that any direct sale from storage points is illegal.

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