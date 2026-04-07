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LPG Crisis: Government takes major step regarding induction cooktops; Extends deadline for…

LPG Crisis: Government takes major step regarding induction cooktops; Extends deadline for…

Amid the LPG crisis, induction cooktops have been selling like hot cakes.

An induction hob functions similarly to a standard electric hob. (Image: www.kitchenaid.com)

New Delhi: On Monday, April 6, the government extended the deadline for implementing strict energy efficiency norms, specifically the Star Labelling Programme for counter-top induction hobs or induction stoves by six months, pushing the effective date to January 1, 2027.

The objective behind this move is to promote electric cooking within the country. This decision holds significant importance, particularly in light of the supply disruptions affecting LPG (cooking gas) availability in the nation due to the crisis in West Asia.

How Does ​​An Induction Hob Work

An induction hob functions similarly to a standard electric hob; however, it features coils situated beneath its surface that induce an electric current to generate heat directly within the pan or metal cookware placed upon it.

It consumes less energy and remains cool to the touch until a pan is placed upon it. This implies that it utilizes less energy compared to other types of electric hobs.

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Due to the crisis in West Asia due to the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, the Central government has instructed the states and Union Territories to keep a close watch and monitor the LPG supplies and take stringent actions against hoarders and violators.

Induction Cooktops

Amid the LPG crisis, induction cooktops have been selling like hot cakes, resulting in their shortage. This shortage of induction cooktops has come following the restriction on the distribution of commercial LPG to eateries and commercial establishments.

The US-Iran war has affected the imports from the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial maritime route through which major cities of the world, including India, gets its LPG imports from the West Asian countries. India gets 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian nations.

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