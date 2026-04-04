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LPG crisis forces migrant workers to leave cities as gas shortage disrupts daily life and livelihoods across India

LPG crisis forces migrant workers to leave cities as gas shortage disrupts daily life and livelihoods across India

Migrant workers across Indian cities are leaving jobs and returning home as LPG shortages disrupt daily life, making it difficult to cook food and sustain livelihoods amid rising costs.

LPG crisis

India’s LPG crisis is once again driving migrant workers back home. Thousands of migrants across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Surat have begun returning to their hometowns after facing shortages of cooking gas and sky-high prices.

LPG Crisis Pushing Workers to Leave Cities

Migrant workers across India are returning to their hometowns after struggling to get cooking gas cylinders for their families. With shortages mounting and prices surging amid the West Asia conflict, workers simply cannot afford LPG or cooking essentials.

The result: workers are skipping meals and voluntarily leaving cities to return to their villages.

Labour shortages are now visible on the ground as migrant workers begin to leave jobs:

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Many sectors reliant on daily wage laborers like hotels, restaurants, construction sites, and roadside eateries are reporting exits of workers. The trend reminds many of reverse migration witnessed during India’s COVID-Induced lockdowns. “No gas means no food at home. We don’t have a choice but to leave our jobs and go back to our villages,” says one migrant worker.

Industries Struggling as Workers Quit Jobs

Like migrant workers, several industries have also been hit hard by India’s LPG shortage:

Hotels cutting down operations

Halwais/temporary eatery shops suspending business

Labour shortages at construction sites

Many small businesses/restaurants across Telangana have reportedly shut operations amid LPG scarcity

India Imports 60% of LPG Needs: Why is There a Shortage?

India heavily relies on imports to meet its LPG demand. India imports -60% of its LPG needs, with the majority coming from the Middle East.

LPG supply chains have been hit hard by the ongoing West Asia conflict. With several producers in the region entangled in the crisis, here’s how the shortages have played out in India:

Cylinder shortage: India is rapidly running out of LPG cylinders due to delayed imports Higher prices: Those who have access to cylinders are finding that prices have doubled in many markets

Supply disruptions: Many states complain of extended delivery delays

Long queues outside LPG outlets and cylinders selling at black market prices have further exacerbated the situation.

Impact on Daily Wage Migrant Workers

India’s migrant workers are among the worst hit by the shortages. Already barely making ends meet, daily wage labourers now struggle as prices of LPG skyrocket.

In many places, LPG prices have reportedly doubled, pricing out migrant workers who can’t afford them. Add to that the inability to cook meals at home, and workers are now facing two choices:

Why Migrant Workers are Leaving Cities: “No Gas, No Food”

India’s migrant workers are throwing in the towel and leaving cities as the LPG crisis deepens. Unable to cook food at home without gas, and with dwindling daily-wage jobs in cities, migrants are choosing to leave India’s cities.

“No gas, No food. No reason to stay in the city” says a migrant construction worker in Delhi who’s leaving for his village soon. Industry bodies and the Indian government are working to normalise supply and increase LPG output to affected states.

Gas distribution to several industries including hotels/restaurants is slowly being resumed, while some states have started releasing partial rations to businesses. Bharat biogas (India’s largest PNG supplier) is reportedly exploring ways to cut down India’s reliance on LPG imports by expanding its network of PNG outlets across the country.

The LPG Crisis Could Drive Another Wave of Reverse Migration

India is once again staring at the possibility of reverse migration. With migrant workers abandoning their jobs and families in cities to return home, the impact on daily wage industries will be severe.

India’s Bottom Line

“No Gas, No Work” might as well be India’s bottom line right now. Migrant workers are out of jobs and abandoning cities as India grapples with its worst LPG shortage yet.

If this crisis isn’t resolved soon, India risks driving off another mass exodus of migrant labourers.

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