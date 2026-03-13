Home

Kerosene is BACK! Old cooking option AVAILABLE at ration shops amid gas cylinder shortage

Kerosene oil, an old cooking fuel, will be made available through ration shops for cooking and lighting purposes.

Kerosene is BACK! The oil marketing companies are preparing themselves for the possibility of a temporary LPG shortage in the next 10 days and for that, they are preparing a contingency plan to make sure that people continue to get cooking fuel. According to officials, the move is a precaution and meant for a worst-case scenario. According to OMC officials, the planning includes whether kerosene could serve as an emergency alternative when the LPG stock goes alarmingly low. Notably, kerosene was banned in several states over the past few years.

“We are preparing precautionary measures so that if an LPG shortage occurs, consumers still have fuel for domestic use,” TOI quoted an official familiar with the development. The official added that the intent of the companies is just to ensure the readiness and not to reintroduce kerosene as another cooking fuel.

