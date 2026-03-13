By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LPG Crisis Live: Modi Govt to release 20 percent commercial LPG from today; more hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi affected
The Maharashtra government has asked oil marketing companies to promptly fix technical issues affecting LPG booking apps and missed-call services. Officials said the glitches have been creating difficulties for consumers trying to book cooking gas cylinders. The authorities emphasized that restoring these systems at the earliest is crucial to ensure smooth distribution and avoid confusion among households.
- Restaurants in Bengaluru are starting to shut shop starting today, with darshinis facing the massive blow amidst the ongoing LPG crisis. Multiple darshinis have halted operations across the city.
- Workers of the Indian National Congress staged a protest outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the alleged LPG shortage.
- Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Modi government of misleading the public on LPG availability, claiming people in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are standing in queues for cylinders.
- Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. H. Muniyappa has asked the citizens not to panic over reports of LPG shortages. He reassured residents that domestic supplies remain secure and that the government is taking all necessary measures to restore normal commercial cylinder availability.
- The Maharashtra government has asked the police administration to provide necessary protection to vehicles transporting LPG cylinders as well as gas distribution agencies.
- As global energy supply disruptions continue due to the West Asia conflict, the government has temporarily reintroduced kerosene and coal as alternative cooking fuels.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised attempts to spread panic about LPG shortages in the country. He said certain groups are deliberately exaggerating the situation to push their own agendas.
- Restaurants across Kolkata are facing a serious shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, prompting many eateries to scale down menu options, increase food prices.
- The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the establishment of control rooms and district-level committees to monitor the supply of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid concerns arising from the West Asia crisis.
- The West Bengal government on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen monitoring of LPG supply and distribution across the state.
