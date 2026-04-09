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LPG crisis resolved? Green Asha tanker carrying 15,400 tonne of cooking gas arrives in Mumbai

LPG crisis resolved? ‘Green Asha’ tanker carrying 15,400 tonne of cooking gas arrives in Mumbai

Amid the fierce war raging in the Middle East between Iran, Israel, and the United States, there's some welcome news for India.

LPG crisis resolved? 'Green Asha' tanker carrying 15,400 tonne of cooking gas arrives in Mumbai

Amidst the ongoing war and tension in the Middle East (West Asia), an Indian ship carrying cooking gas i.e. LPG has reached India safely. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority said on Thursday, April 9, 2026 that a large ship carrying 15,400 tons of LPG has successfully reached the port of Navi Mumbai. This news is special because this ship has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, the most dangerous sea route in the world, where there is a lot of tension due to the war between Iran, America and Israel.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority has reported that the Indian ship, named Green Asha, has safely reached its destination. The ship is berthed at a designated area of ​​the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, jointly operated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation. This is the first such ship since the outbreak of war in West Asia to sail directly to the port despite the dangerous conditions. Officials say this represents a major victory for India, as the war had made transiting this route extremely difficult.

The best part of this entire mission is that all crew members are completely safe. Neither the 15,400 tons of LPG on board nor the ship itself suffered any damage. The Port Authority stated in a statement that the safe arrival of the Green Asha demonstrates that despite difficult international circumstances and conflict, India’s maritime power is capable of maintaining the supply of essential commodities to the country. This ship was crucial to ensuring that India never faces a shortage of cooking gas.

Why is this port and sea route special?

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Known as Nhava Sheva Port, this port plays a significant role in meeting India’s energy needs. Gas and oil are supplied from here throughout the country.

Employees and essential goods are safe

The Strait of Hormuz is a sea route through which much of the world meets its oil and gas needs, but the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has made this route treacherous. The safe passage of the Indian-flagged ship provides assurance that India will continue to maintain its energy supply in the future.

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