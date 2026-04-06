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LPG crisis: Masterstroke from Modi government as This cylinder will be available in 10 minutes, students and migrants can now...

LPG crisis: Masterstroke from Modi government as This cylinder will be available in 10 minutes, students and migrants can now…

The Modi government introduces 5 kg LPG Chhotu cylinders for students and migrants, offering quick access to cooking gas without address proof in just minutes.

Masterstroke from Modi government (Representational AI image)

LPG crisis BIG update: In a matter of good news for students and migrant families who live away from home, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a new scheme. As per the new update, if you live away from home or don’t have a permanent address, getting an LPG gas connection is no longer a hassle. The central government, along with major oil companies like Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation, has introduced a simple solution for students, migrant workers, and renters, who are now offering small 5-kg LPG cylinders designed for people who need limited gas or frequently move from place to place. Here are all the details you need to know about the new step by the Modi government.

What is the Masterstroke from Modi government on LPG cylinders?

Under this initiative of the Modi government, consumers can purchase 5 kg cylinders such as “Bharat Gas Mini” and “Indane Chhotu” without the need for address proof in just 10 minutes, thus removing one of the biggest barriers faced by people who do not have a fixed residence. Therefore, the process is straightforward and user-friendly, making LPG access more inclusive than ever before.

How to get 5 kg ‘chotu’ LPG cylinders?

To get these mall 5 kg cylinders, you only need a valid government ID like an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Driving License. This facility is especially helpful for students in hostels, young professionals, migrant workers, and families living in rented homes, ensuring they can access cooking fuel easily without documentation challenges.

What is the update on Sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders?

Sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders – available across-the-counter at LPG distributorships on showing valid ID proofs – has been stepped up, with about 6.6 lakh bottles sold since March 23 as the government ramps up supplies to meet demand.

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Unlike the subsidised domestic 14.2-kg cylinders, the 5 kg bottles, called FTL cylinders, are priced at market rates and do not require any address proof for procurement from a nearby LPG distributorship, a report by IANS news agency said.

“Yesterday (April 4), more than 90,000, 5Kg FTL cylinders were sold. Since March 23, 2026, about 6.6 lakh, 5 Kg FTL cylinders have been sold,” the oil ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said there are no reports of shortages at LPG distributor points, with more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders delivered during the day and online bookings accounting for 95 per cent of total demand.

(With inputs from agencies)

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