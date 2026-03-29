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LPG crisis: Masterstroke from Modi government as centre launches new MyPNG-D portal for consumers; here’s how it will help you in getting cooking gas

Amid the LPG crisis, the MyPNG-D portal helps consumers easily switch to PNG, apply for connections and surrender LPG cylinders online.

Published date india.com Published: March 29, 2026 4:56 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
MyPNG-D portal
MyPNG-D portal

LPG crisis update: In a big move amid the ongoing LPG shortage in the country, the Modi government has taken a major digital step to make switching gas connections easier for households. In the recent step, the central government has launched the MyPNG-D portal, aimed at helping people shift from LPG to PNG (piped natural gas) in areas where pipeline infrastructure is available. With this platform, users no longer need to visit gas agencies, as the entire process can now be completed online from home. Here are all the details you need to know about the launch of MyPNG-D portal, launched by the Modi government and how it may help you from converting to LNG amid the LPG crisis in the nation.

Why consumers should get PNG connection?

According to reports, the government has clarified through recent rule changes that people living in areas with gas pipeline access will need to switch to PNG within three months. If they fail to do so, their LPG cylinder connection may be discontinued. This decision has been taken in view of the rising pressure on LPG supply across the country. Notably, those consumers who already have a PNG connection can use the portal to easily surrender their LPG connection without hassle.

How will MyPNG-D portal help consumers?

The MyPNG-D portal has been introduced by the Modi government to simplify both applying for a PNG connection and surrendering an existing LPG connection through a digital process. It is accessible via MyPNGD.in, allowing users to complete the process quickly and conveniently while saving time and effort.

Notably, the new portal also allows LPG consumers to surrender their connection online and shift to PNG.

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Is India facing a fuel crisis?

In a big statement, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday reassured people about the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, including petrol and diesel, in the wake of military conflict in West Asia and emphasised that there is no cause for panic, a report by PTI news agency said.

Reddy, who chaired a review meeting with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Dealer Associations to assess the prevailing supply situation in Telangana, said the recent international tensions have exerted pressure on global petroleum supply chains and contributed to price volatility, the report said.

However, the reports of shortages at certain retail outlets were temporary in nature and largely driven by local factors and social media-induced anxiety and not due to any systemic disruption, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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