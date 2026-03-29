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LPG crisis: Masterstroke from Modi government as centre launches new MyPNG-D portal for consumers; here’s how it will help you in getting cooking gas
Amid the LPG crisis, the MyPNG-D portal helps consumers easily switch to PNG, apply for connections and surrender LPG cylinders online.
In a big statement, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday reassured people about the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, including petrol and diesel, in the wake of military conflict in West Asia and emphasised that there is no cause for panic, a report by PTI news agency said.
Reddy, who chaired a review meeting with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Dealer Associations to assess the prevailing supply situation in Telangana, said the recent international tensions have exerted pressure on global petroleum supply chains and contributed to price volatility, the report said.
However, the reports of shortages at certain retail outlets were temporary in nature and largely driven by local factors and social media-induced anxiety and not due to any systemic disruption, he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
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