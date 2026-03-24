LPG crisis: Mastrerstroke from Modi government amid cooking gas shortage as India now starts importing crude oil, LNG and LPG from 41 countries

LPG crisis BIG update: In a big development amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the country, the government of India led by PM Modi has intensified efforts to reduce its dependence on foreign energy sources. Earlier, the country sourced crude oil, LNG and LPG from 27 nations, but this has now expanded to 41 countries, helping diversify supply lines and lower reliance on any single region. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent step taken by the Modi government amid the LPG shortage in the country.

How is Modi government managing Strait of Hormuz crisis?

In order to strengthen domestic gas availability amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, the government is also promoting PNG alongside LPG. In addition, steps are being taken to cut dependence on foreign shipping as part of a broader push for self-reliance in maritime transport, since more than 90 percent of India’s trade is currently handled by foreign vessels.

What PM Modi said on uninterrupted oil and gas supplies?