  • Home
  • News
  • LPG crisis: Mastrerstroke from Modi government amid cooking gas shortage as India now starts importing crude oil, LNG and LPG from 41 countries

LPG crisis: Mastrerstroke from Modi government amid cooking gas shortage as India now starts importing crude oil, LNG and LPG from 41 countries

Modi government has diversified the supply lines and lower reliance on any single region amid the LPG crisis in the country.

Published date india.com Updated: March 24, 2026 4:22 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
LPG Shortage: Big relief for houselholds after Modi govt issues THIS statement about supply chains amid 'severe global energy disruption'
Modi government provides relief to households

LPG crisis BIG update: In a big development amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the country, the government of India led by PM Modi has intensified efforts to reduce its dependence on foreign energy sources. Earlier, the country sourced crude oil, LNG and LPG from 27 nations, but this has now expanded to 41 countries, helping diversify supply lines and lower reliance on any single region. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent step taken by the Modi government amid the LPG shortage in the country.

How is Modi government managing Strait of Hormuz crisis?

In order to strengthen domestic gas availability amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, the government is also promoting PNG alongside LPG. In addition, steps are being taken to cut dependence on foreign shipping as part of a broader push for self-reliance in maritime transport, since more than 90 percent of India’s trade is currently handled by foreign vessels.

What PM Modi said on uninterrupted oil and gas supplies?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the government is working to ensure uninterrupted oil and gas supplies amid the conflict in West Asia, while emphasising that India has diversified its energy imports, unlike in previous instances, and will continue sourcing from wherever possible.

Initially, India imported energy needs such as crude oil, LNG, and LPG from 27 countries. Now, it imports energy from 41 countries.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

The Prime Minister, addressing the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, spoke about the energy security concerns of the country, said, “A large quantity of crude oil, gas, and fertilisers — many essential items — come to India through the Hormuz Strait route. Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Hormuz Strait has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted.”

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.