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LPG crisis: Mastrerstroke from Modi government amid cooking gas shortage as India now starts importing crude oil, LNG and LPG from 41 countries
Modi government has diversified the supply lines and lower reliance on any single region amid the LPG crisis in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the government is working to ensure uninterrupted oil and gas supplies amid the conflict in West Asia, while emphasising that India has diversified its energy imports, unlike in previous instances, and will continue sourcing from wherever possible.
Initially, India imported energy needs such as crude oil, LNG, and LPG from 27 countries. Now, it imports energy from 41 countries.
The Prime Minister, addressing the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, spoke about the energy security concerns of the country, said, “A large quantity of crude oil, gas, and fertilisers — many essential items — come to India through the Hormuz Strait route. Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Hormuz Strait has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted.”
(With inputs from agencies)
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