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LPG crisis likely to ease soon? Modi government takes steps as situation improves from booking to supply, PNG connections to...

LPG crisis likely to ease soon? Modi government takes steps as situation improves from booking to supply, PNG connections to…

The Modi government has managed the situation quite effectively even during this crisis and taken a slew of measures that helped to ease the shortage of domestic cooking gas cylinders to a large extent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The growing tensions in the Middle East have led to the shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), triggering concern across the country. It is important to note that nearly 60 percent of India’s gas supply is imported from countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, and the UAE. As a result, supplies of LPG and LNG have been affected. The Modi government has managed the situation quite effectively even during this crisis and taken a slew of measures that helped to ease the shortage of domestic cooking gas cylinders to a large extent. The government has also taken stern measures against rumours, hoarding and black marketing of cylinders.

Although restaurants, malls, and some companies are still facing difficulties due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, the overall situation remains under control. However, some people have started resorting to “panic booking.” Notably, the oil companies are operating at full capacity and are delivering around 6 million cylinders every day.

Government appeals to avoid ‘panic booking’

From Delhi to Bihar, long queues are being seen outside gas agencies. Many people fear that if a major LPG crisis emerges tomorrow, they may not get cylinders in time. As a result, they want to stock up on LPG at home. When people book cylinders out of fear like this, it is called panic booking. This creates a serious challenge for LPG dealers as they suddenly receive a huge number of booking requests at once.

The government has advised people to avoid panic booking and assured them that if cylinders are booked at the appropriate time, they will be delivered to homes without any problem.

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State Governments in Action

Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has taken action to curb black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Raids were conducted at 4,816 locations across the state since March 12, leading to the arrest of 10 people.

The Yogi government has said that a large-scale campaign is underway across the state to stop the illegal sale and black marketing of cooking gas cylinders.

Raids were carried out at 4,816 locations since March 12.

During this period, 10 cases were registered against cooking gas distributors, while 60 cases were filed against other individuals involved in black marketing.

A total of 10 people have been arrested so far.

Maharashtra

In Bhiwandi, authorities seized 84 illegally hoarded LPG cylinders worth Rs 2.22 lakh from a private premises.

A case has been registered against three individuals under the Essential Commodities Act.

Out of the 84 cylinders, 34 were filled while the rest were empty.

Maharashtra government has registered 23 cases and arrested 18 people in connection with LPG hoarding and illegal trade.

District-level committees headed by collectors and police superintendents have carried out 2,129 raids, seizing 1,208 cylinders and goods worth Rs 33,66,411.

New Delhi

At least six FIRs have been registered in the national capital over illegal storage, refilling, and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

More than 600 cylinders have been seized amid concerns over a possible supply shortage.

In Shakarpur, police arrested 46-year-old Yogesh Gupta while he was allegedly refilling smaller cylinders using larger domestic cylinders at his shop.

Crime Branch raided a warehouse in Mundka operating under the name Guruji Indane Gas Service, recovering 610 LPG cylinders belonging to different companies.

Jammu

In Jammu, authorities inspected several LPG agencies following complaints of panic and delays in gas cylinder supply.

During the LPG shortage, some dealers were also involved in irregular practices, and strict action is being taken against them.

Strait of Hormuz route remains open for India

It is important to note that India depends heavily on imports to meet its energy needs. The country imports about 88 percent of its crude oil, 50 percent of natural gas, and around 60 percent of LPG. A major portion of India’s crude oil and gas passes through the Strait of Hormuz. The US had earlier stated that the strait may not be safe for ships amid ongoing conflict, and several vessels have reportedly sunk there in recent days.

However, the route through the Strait of Hormuz remains clear for Indian ships. Iran has also confirmed that Indian vessels will not be targeted, calling India an old friend.

Meanwhile, India’s LPG carrier ship Shivalik has safely reached Mundra Port. Another vessel, Nandadevi, has also safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to arrive at Vadinar Port on Tuesday.

Cylinder Booking Banned for PNG Connections

The Modi government has taken a slew of measures to address the LPG shortage. Cylinder booking has been banned for households with PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections, and people have been asked to surrender their LPG cylinders.

According to the new rule, homes that already have a PNG connection will no longer be allowed to keep LPG cylinders or obtain new ones. The central government has imposed this ban on LPG cylinders for PNG-connected households and has made it mandatory for them to surrender their existing LPG connections.

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