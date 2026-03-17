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LPG crisis: Not everyone needs e-KYC; Only those with incomplete records should get it done, says government

LPG crisis: Not everyone needs e-KYC; Only those with incomplete records should get it done, says government

The entire process can now be easily completed directly via a mobile phone.

There are several key reasons behind this decision.

New Delhi: The Central Government has responded to reports suggesting that gas connections would be disconnected if customers failed to complete their e-KYC verification. The Ministry of Petroleum clarified that e-KYC is required only for those customers whose verification has not yet been completed.

The government stated that this is not a new rule. The information shared by the Ministry on social media is merely part of an ongoing campaign. The sole objective is to encourage as many gas customers as possible to complete their biometric verification to prevent fraud within the system.

Who needs to complete e-KYC?

If you are a regular LPG customer and have already completed your e-KYC in the past, there is absolutely no need for you to undergo this process again. This rule applies only to individuals whose records have not yet been updated.

The rules are slightly different for beneficiaries of the ‘Ujjwala Scheme.’ These customers are required to undergo biometric verification at least once during every financial year. However, this verification is mandatory only for those Ujjwala beneficiaries who wish to avail the ‘Targeted DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)’ subsidy applicable to the 8th and 9th LPG cylinder refills, after having already utilized 7 cylinders within the year.

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Complete e-KYC by using your mobile phone

Users no longer need to make repeated trips to their gas agencies. The entire process can now be easily completed directly via a mobile phone.

Step-by-Step Process:

Step 1:

Download your gas provider’s mobile app and log in using your mobile number or consumer number. Click on the ‘e-KYC’ or ‘Aadhaar Authentication’ option provided within the app.

Step 2:

Now, download the ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ app.

Complete the face scan or biometric verification as per the instructions.

Once the process is complete, your e-KYC will be successfully updated.

This process is entirely free of cost and can be completed within just a few minutes.

Why has e-KYC been made mandatory?

There are several key reasons behind this government decision:

To eliminate fraudulent and duplicate gas connections.

To curb black marketing and hoarding.

To ensure that subsidies reach the intended beneficiaries.

It had come to light in numerous instances that certain individuals were misusing the subsidy system by holding more than one gas connection. The Aadhaar e-KYC initiative aims to put an end to such malpractices.

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