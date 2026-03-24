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LPG Crisis OVER? Two more Indian LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz - When will they reach? - All you need to know

LPG Crisis OVER? Two more Indian LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz – When will they reach? – All you need to know

Earlier, Indian LPG vessels - MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi - carrying about 92,712 tonnes, had reached Indian ports.

LPG Crisis OVER? Two more Indian LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz - When will they reach? - All you need to know

LPG Crisis OVER? At a time when India is dealing with a Liquefied Petroleum Gas shortage due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, two more Indian vessels with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tankers have safely crossed the war-hit Strait of Hormuz. Both vessels are expected to reach Indian ports in the next two days. However, the LPG tankers – Pine Gas and Jag Vasant – carry roughly a day’s supply of India’s cooking gas. It means the country needs these kinds of tankers every day. As many as 60 seafarers are onboard the vessels, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

How Much LPG Gas Are The Vessels Carrying?

Both vessels are carrying 92,612 tonnes of LPG. Giving details, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, said, “The movement has started.” The tankers are expected to reach Indian shores between March 26 and March 28.

It is to be noted that the two vessels were among 22 Indian flagged vessels that were stuck in the Persian Gulf following the Iran war, which nearly closed the crucial waterway – Strait of Hormuz. It is a waterway that connects oil- and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world. Why Strait is important? Because one-fifth of the totals energy trade takes place through it.

Where Are The Indian Vessels?

Both the India-flagged vessels started their journey from the Persian Gulf on Monday. Sailing close to each other, they are expected to reach India by March 28. Both tankers crossed the waters between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands.

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According to Bloomberg, both the vessels signaled Indian ownership with their transponders, not by the destination.

India’s Diplomatic Victory?

Hundreds of ships from different countries had been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz since February 28. However, after India’s diplomatic efforts, two Indian vessels – Shivalik and Nanda Devi—safely crossed the strait and reached Indian shores.

Shivalik reached Mundra port on Monday, while Nanda Devi reached Kandla port on Tuesday last week. Both the vessels carried about 92,712 tonne of LPG. The quantity of LPG is equivalent to a day’s requirement of cooking gas in the country.

It is worth noting that a Russian oil tanker—Aqua Titan—reached India’s Mangalore on Sunday. The ship was bound for China and was sailing in the South China Sea, but it changed its route to India. An LPG cargo ship from the US’s Nederland also reached New Mangalore Port on Sunday.

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