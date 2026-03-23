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LPG crisis: PM Modi shares BIG update in Lok Sabha amid cooking gas shortage

LPG crisis: PM Modi shares BIG update in Lok Sabha amid cooking gas shortage

LPG crisis: In a big statement amid the ongoing cooking gas crisis in the country, PM Modi has made a big update. In the recent statement amid the LPG crisis in the country, the Prime Minister has sai

Modi government provides relief to households

LPG crisis: In a big statement amid the ongoing cooking gas crisis in the country, PM Modi has made a big update. In the recent statement amid the LPG crisis in the country, the Prime Minister has said that “Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted. As we all know, the country imports 60% of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth.”

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