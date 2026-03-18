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LPG Crisis: PNG demands increase in NCR as households shift to piped gas amid West Asia tensions

LPG Crisis: PNG demands increase in NCR as households shift to piped gas amid West Asia tensions

LPG Crisis: People in the NCR region are greatly adopting the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as the tensions in the West Asia have affected supply chains, as per reports. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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LPG Crisis: The signups for PNG (Piped Natural Gas) have grown significantly as concerns over LPG availability are increasing. This shows a major change in consumer behaviour in the National Capital Region (NCR), as the demand for piped natural gas has increased. The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is witnessing a great increase in the application registrations and new connections. This is because more households and businesses are now looking for a reliable alternative.

Increase in app sign-ups

As reported by The Times of India, the registrations for Indraprastha Gas Limited’s (IGL) application Mobile Connect have recorded more than 22,000 new registrations just in the first 15 days of March. This marks a 14 per cent increase in data from that of February, as per the official data. The trend as of March 1 is such that the company has begun supplying gas to more than 15,000 new households. The daily installation capacity has increased up to 1300-1500 connections, which earlier used to be 600-700.

What are the officials saying?

An official said, “The trend suggests that more users are not only downloading the app but also actively signing up, possibly to secure uninterrupted access to cooking gas,” as reported by The TOI.

“Earlier this year, the average installation rate stood around 600–700 connections daily, highlighting a rapid scaling up of operations in response to growing demand,” a spokesperson of IGL said.

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Consumers shift from LPG to PNG

The conflict in West Asia has led to disruptions in the transit route of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Press Information Bureau, India remains 60 per cent dependent on LPG imports, out of which 90 per cent reach India through the Strait of Hormuz. The government has directed the domestic LPG production to be increased by almost 25 per cent.

As the LPG is supplied through cylinders, the concerns over the availability are rapidly increasing. The increase in the number of sign-ups shows that consumers are shifting toward the Piped Natural Gas (PNG), which is delivered through pipelines.

Adoption of PNG by Indian households

A senior official stated, “We are coming up with offers where, on switching to PNG before March 31, one can get a Rs 500 discount on the bill,” as reported by The Times of India.

The policy measures are also in support of this transition, as per reports. The government has given a clarification that households with connections to the piped natural gas will not be given permission to take up new LPG connections. This move aims to encourage the adoption of PMG on a large scale.

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