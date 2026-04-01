Home

News

LPG crisis update: Good news for Gurugram residents as administration sets up 24×7 control room for cooking gas supply complaints, users can now...

LPG crisis update: Good news for Gurugram residents as administration sets up 24×7 control room for cooking gas supply complaints, users can now…

Gurugram sets up a 24×7 control room to tackle LPG supply issues, enabling residents to register cooking gas complaints and ensure faster resolution.

LPG cylinders- File image

LPG crisis update: In a big update for the residents of Gurugram amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the country, local residents of the city now have a direct line of help as the district administration takes a firm step to tackle rising LPG-related issues. In a first, a 24×7 control room has been set up, giving citizens a way to report problems quickly and easily. The move is significant as it comes at a time when a global energy crunch and supply chain disruptions are affecting the availability of LPG cylinders in the country, leading to growing concerns among consumers of India. Here are all the details you need to know about the step taken by the Gurugram administration amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the country.

Good news for residents of Gurugram

Officials said incidents like black marketing, hoarding and illegal diversion of domestic gas cylinders have increased in recent days. To address this, the administration has introduced a dedicated helpline number 0124-2868930 where residents can lodge complaints at any time. The control room aims to handle a range of issues including delayed cylinder delivery, non-availability, overcharging, black marketing, and illegal storage of LPG cylinders.

What steps is Gurugram administration taking for uninterrupted supply of LPG to consumers?

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar stated that strict enforcement measures are being put in place to maintain transparency in the system. He emphasized that the administration is committed to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LPG to consumers.

“Strict monitoring and enforcement drives are being carried out by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to prevent any inconvenience to the public and to ensure a smooth and fair distribution,” Hindustan Times quoted Ajay Kumar as saying.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What PM Modi said on impact on oil and gas supplies due to West Asia war?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the government is working to ensure uninterrupted oil and gas supplies amid the conflict in West Asia, while emphasising that India has diversified its energy imports, unlike in previous instances, and will continue sourcing from wherever possible.

The Prime Minister, addressing the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, spoke about the energy security concerns of the country, said, “A large quantity of crude oil, gas, and fertilisers — many essential items — come to India through the Hormuz Strait route. Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Hormuz Strait has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.