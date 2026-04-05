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LPG crisis update: Modi government makes BIG statement amid cooking gas shortage, says over 51 lakh LPG cylinders...

LPG crisis update: Modi government makes BIG statement amid cooking gas shortage, says ‘over 51 lakh LPG cylinders…’

Amid the ongoing LPG crisis, the Narendra Modi government claims over 51 lakh LPG cylinders were delivered in a single day to tackle the cooking gas shortage across India.

LPG shortage- File image

LPG crisis BIG update: In a big statement amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the country, the Modi government has made a big claim. In the latest update issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday, the government has made it clear that online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to 95 per cent, and no dry-out has been reported at LPG distributorships with more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders distributed on April 4. Here are all the details you need to know about the statement issued by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on LPG cooking gas availability in India.

The government has also made it clear that in order to prevent diversion at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased 90 per cent from 53 per cent in February before the disruption in supplies due to the Iran war. Also, consumers have been advised to use digital modes for booking LPG cylinders and avoid visiting distributors unless necessary.

How many LPG cylinders are getting delivered every day?

The number of 5 kg LPG cylinders sold on Saturday surpassed the 90,000 mark, taking the total count since March 23 to about 6.6 lakh cylinders. The 5 kg cylinders are available at nearby LPG distributorships and can be purchased by showing any valid ID proof. No address proof is required, the official statement said.

Meanwhile, PNG (piped natural gas) expansion has gathered pace with 3.6 lakh connections gasified and over 3.9 lakh new registrations since March this year.

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Modi’s government push on new PNG connections

As per the statement issued by the Modi government, states have been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers. All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place, a report by IANS news agency said.

Update on Domestic LPG production

The statement noted that domestic LPG production at refineries has been ramped up to meet rising household demand. The government emphasized that it is taking all necessary steps to ensure a steady supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG. Citizens have been urged not to engage in panic buying or make unnecessary LPG bookings.

People are also encouraged to use digital platforms for booking LPG cylinders and to avoid visiting distributors unless absolutely required.

Modi government advises residents to trust on official sources

Mots importantly, the government has advised people to beware of rumours and rely only on official sources for correct information. Also, the government has given the highest priority to domestic LPG and PNG, along with high priority to hospitals and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)

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