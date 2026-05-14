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Are you not receiving OTP during gas cylinder booking? Check out why

Are you not receiving OTP during gas cylinder booking? Check out why

In the internet era, LPG cylinders are mostly booked through apps and websites, which require a One-Time Password (OTP). So there are chances that you may not receive the OTP.

The government has advised citizens to take precautions with LPG cylinders. File image

India has been facing a fuel crisis for some time now. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that there is no shortage of fuel in the country at the latest meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take measures to conserve fuel.

Even amid all this, the government has advised citizens to take precautions with LPG cylinders, including avoiding panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG, relying on official sources for current information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors; meanwhile, citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops.

In the internet era, LPG cylinders are mostly booked through apps and websites, which require a One-Time Password (OTP). So there are chances that you may not receive the OTP.

Why did you not receive an OTP?

Network issue – In most cases the network is an issue that can lead to a delay in receiving OTPs.

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Do Not Disturb activated – Every phone has a Do Not Disturb (DND) feature that allows you to not receive any notifications or calls. Make sure that the feature is turned off if you want to receive the message.

LPG server down – If the LPG servers are down at the companies, your booking could fail temporarily and hence you will not receive any OTP.

SIM inbox full – If your message box is full, new messages might not arrive or get hidden. You will have to empty or make space in your SMS to receive new messages.

Spam Filter – If there is a spam filter in your SMS box, your OTP could move to spam. Thus, always check your spam box as well.

PM Modi urges Indians to conserve fuel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to curb fuel use, reduce overseas travel, and pause gold purchases, underscoring the severe impact of the Iran war on the economy.

Global fuel costs have surged, Modi said in a public address in the southern city of Hyderabad, appealing to Indians to use public transport, work from home, and carpool to conserve fuel.

India is the latest among the growing number of Asian countries encouraging lower fuel consumption as energy costs climb amid tensions in the Middle East.

PM urges Indians to carpool, WFH

PM Modi urged Indians to switch to alternatives in a bid to lower the consumption of fuels, including working from home more often and carpooling or using the metro to travel.

Also Read: Why more commuters are choosing these apps after PM Modi’s carpooling appeal amid fuel crisis

When people heading in the same direction share one car, it is known as carpooling. Imagine three office-goers living in the same locality choosing to travel together instead of driving separately. It helps save petrol, reduces travel expenses, eases traffic congestion, and lowers parking stress, which is why the trend is growing rapidly across big cities.

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