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LPG cylinder booking rules May 2026: Will booking process change from next month? Check list of expected changes
From May 2026, LPG cylinder booking rules in India may see changes including a mandatory 25-day gap between bookings, possible revisions in pricing and policy, and continuation of OTP-based delivery for secure distribution.
What is the status of Delivery authentication code (DAC)-based LPG gas deliveries in India?
Delivery authentication code (DAC)-based LPG gas deliveries have increased to more than 94.5 per cent to prevent diversion, the government said on Saturday, adding that online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to about 99 per cent across the industry yesterday.
Since April 1, 2026, more than 18.63 Lakh 5-kg FTL cylinders have been sold. ON Friday, about 80,000 5-kg small cylinders were sold across the country. Moreover, during the month of April (till April 24), a total of 1,55,524 MT (equivalent to more than 81.85 lakh of 19-kg LPG cylinders) of commercial LPG has been sold.
(With inputs from agencies)
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