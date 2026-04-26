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LPG cylinder booking rules May 2026: Will booking process change from next month? Check list of expected changes

From May 2026, LPG cylinder booking rules in India may see changes including a mandatory 25-day gap between bookings, possible revisions in pricing and policy, and continuation of OTP-based delivery for secure distribution.

Published date india.com Published: April 26, 2026 5:35 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
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LPG booking rule- PTI image

LPG booking rule change expectations: Amid the crisis around LPG supply lines around the world and more specifically in India, the central government has taken various steps to prevent black marketing and hoarding, in order to ensure that the supply of LPG cylinders to households remains constant. In the month of April, the government made various changes in the LPG booking rules. Therefore, in the coming month, several changes can be expected. Here are the changes in LPG booking rules which can be expected in May.

What were the LPG booking rule changes made last month?

April has already seen changes in LPG rules, setting the stage for more expected updates from May 1, 2026. One of the notable April changes includes a price hike in 5 kg LPG cylinders, commonly known as chhotu cylinders. Moreover, there has also been increased focus on stricter booking timelines, with rules highlighting a 25-day gap in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, along with measures like Aadhaar-based e-KYC and tighter verification for domestic LPG consumers.

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New LPG booking rules expected for Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas?

Looking ahead, India’s major oil companies, Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas are discussing fresh rules that could further change how people book and receive LPG cylinders. From May 1, LPG prices and policies may be revised again. A key proposal includes making a 25-day gap between bookings mandatory for all users.

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Another change likely to be enforced more strictly is the OTP-based delivery system. Under this system, an OTP is sent to the registered mobile number when the cylinder is out for delivery, and the delivery is completed only after sharing the code with the delivery person.

What is the status of Delivery authentication code (DAC)-based LPG gas deliveries in India?

Delivery authentication code (DAC)-based LPG gas deliveries have increased to more than 94.5 per cent to prevent diversion, the government said on Saturday, adding that online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to about 99 per cent across the industry yesterday.

Since April 1, 2026, more than 18.63 Lakh 5-kg FTL cylinders have been sold. ON Friday, about 80,000 5-kg small cylinders were sold across the country. Moreover, during the month of April (till April 24), a total of 1,55,524 MT (equivalent to more than 81.85 lakh of 19-kg LPG cylinders) of commercial LPG has been sold.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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