LPG Cylinder Delivery Scam Alert: Authorities warn users about fraudulent gas delivery messages on WhatsApp and SMS

Cybercriminals are targeting LPG consumers through fake WhatsApp and SMS messages promising instant cylinder delivery. Authorities warn users to avoid suspicious links and book gas cylinders only through official platforms.

LPG Cylinder Delivery Scam Alert (AI generated content)

A new WhatsApp forward seeking to dupe LPG consumers into paying money for a non-existent cylinder delivery is making rounds in India. Fraudsters have also been sending SMS alerts as well as posting bogus links on social media to lure consumers into booking cooking gas refills.

An advisory has been issued to netizens, asking them to be careful while booking gas refills online.

How Does The Cooking Gas Scam Work?

Investigations reveal that some fraudsters have been sending messages claiming there is a “gas supply shortage” and offering an “instant LPG cylinder delivery” or “next day refill service.”

The message further includes a link which redirects users to a fake booking website where consumers are asked to enter their mobile number and address. Users are also asked to provide bank/UPI details in some cases. Once this information is submitted, users are asked to make an advance payment in order to avail quick delivery service.

However, after consumers pay the money, fraudsters abscond, and no cylinder is delivered. Agencies say scammers are targeting people who panic at the thought of cooking gas shortage at their homes.

“These fraudsters create panic among consumers by sending messages that mostly look legitimate. Cyber criminals use names of reputed gas companies or lure netizens with keywords like emergency delivery, priority booking or extra cylinder supply,” say officials.

Gas Shortage Panic Being Exploited By Fraudsters

Cyber experts suspect that fraudsters are leveraging panic over cooking gas shortage and creating a sense of urgency among consumers. Recently there have been rumours of gas shortage in certain parts of the country, which led to panic booking by netizens.

Moreover, there has also been an increase in online searches with queries like booking LPG cylinder, which suggests that many consumers are looking to refill gas.

Fraudsters can create and target such audiences easily by sending them direct messages. These WhatsApp forward messages are also creating a sense of urgency by asking consumers to book refills before the stocks run out.

The cyber scam warning was issued after agencies received multiple complaints regarding fake booking links shared on social media sites.

Moreover, there are fake advertisements on social media promising cashbacks on LPG bookings or cheap cylinders.

How To Spot a Fake LPG Booking Message

Authorities have listed a few pointers that can help you spot a fake cooking gas message:

Messages offering next day or instant delivery service.

Messages with links redirecting to unknown websites.

Fraudulent messages with keywords like emergency delivery or additional supply.

Messages from unfamiliar numbers masquerading as gas agencies or distributors.

Authorities Say Legitimate agencies do not direct consumers to fill up their details on random websites.

They add that genuine gas distributors will never ask customers to make payments through WhatsApp or SMS links.

Tips To Avoid Getting Duped

Here’s what you can do to steer clear of such cooking gas scams:

Always book LPG refills through official apps or websites or through distributor helpline numbers.

Never reveal your OTP or UPI PIN or bank details to anyone.

Do not click on suspicious links offering emergency deliveries.

Report cyber fraud messages to national helpline number 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in

Do not forward any message without cross-checking as most of these scams are spread through mass forwards on WhatsApp. With fraudsters now finding newer ways to scam consumers through day-to-day services like booking LPG cylinders, cybersecurity experts say consumers can protect themselves by staying alert.

