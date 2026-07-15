LPG cylinder delivery in 10 minutes: Relief for consumers as country’s first on-demand cooking gas cylinder delivery service launched

LPG cylinders update: In a significant update for consumers of India months after the country faced supply limitations around LPG cylinders, quick commerce platform, Instamart announced 10 minute delivery of cooking gas cylinders. In the recent development, Swiggy Instamart has announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, to launch India’s first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service on a quick commerce platform.
Through this partnership, one of the most critical household essentials is officially entering the instant-delivery ecosystem. The launch also marks the debut of HPCL’s newly introduced HP Navya—a next-generation, 10 kg composite LPG cylinder—on Instamart.
The service will initially roll out in Bengaluru, allowing residents to order the HP Navya cylinder, which is engineered specifically for modern lifestyles.
Key Features of HP Navya:
Lighter & Corrosion-Resistant: Built with advanced materials that make it easy to carry and highly durable.
Enhanced Safety: Designed with robust safety features tailored for contemporary homes.
Translucent Body: Allows users to easily view and monitor the remaining gas level at a glance.
Compact & Modern Design: Its sleek footprint makes it a perfect solution for apartments, small families, working professionals, students, or households looking for a hassle-free secondary backup cylinder.
In addition to this, the 5 kg metal LPG cylinder will also be available. Notably, no existing domestic LPG connection is required, making it a flexible, on-demand option for a wider set of consumers, including students, working professionals and smaller households.
Consumers can log on to Instamart, select their preferred 10 kg composite LPG cylinder or 5 kg metal LPG cylinder, add it to their cart, and place an order. First-time purchases are fulfilled as new cylinder purchases. Thereafter, consumers can place refill orders by returning the empty HPCL cylinder at the time of delivery.
Also read: Indane, HP, and Bharat Gas customers might not get LPG cylinders from July 1; details inside
Orders are fulfilled through HPCL’s authorised distributor network and delivered by the distributor’s trained personnel under applicable safety and regulatory protocols. First-time orders require identity verification, with proof-of-delivery documentation built into the process to ensure a safe, compliant experience end to end.
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