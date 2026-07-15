LPG cylinder delivery in 10 minutes: Relief for consumers as country’s first on-demand cooking gas cylinder delivery service launched

LPG cylinders update: In a significant update for consumers of India months after the country faced supply limitations around LPG cylinders, quick commerce platform, Instamart announced 10 minute delivery of cooking gas cylinders. In the recent development, Swiggy Instamart has announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, to launch India’s first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service on a quick commerce platform.

India’s first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service

Through this partnership, one of the most critical household essentials is officially entering the instant-delivery ecosystem. The launch also marks the debut of HPCL’s newly introduced HP Navya—a next-generation, 10 kg composite LPG cylinder—on Instamart.

The service will initially roll out in Bengaluru, allowing residents to order the HP Navya cylinder, which is engineered specifically for modern lifestyles.

Key Features of HP Navya: