LPG cylinder facts: Why are cooking gas cylinder pipes usually orange? Are transparent pipes safe? All answers here

Certified orange LPG hoses feature internal steel braiding designed for high pressure and flame resistance, making clear plastic pipes a dangerous kitchen hazard.

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LPG cylinder with orange pipe- File image created with AI

LPG cylinder facts: Almost every Indian household relies on LPG cylinders or piped gas for daily cooking. While the gas itself is safe when handled correctly, the accessories connected to it, especially the gas hose and pipe can be very critical for safety concerns Many people notice that most LPG connections use an orange pipe, while green and transparent pipes are also available in the market. However, these colours actually indicate safety or quality?

LPG cylinder facts: Which colour pipe is best for LPG safety?

When selecting an LPG gas pipe, experts advise focusing on safety certifications rather than colour. A safe gas hose should be:

ISI-certified or compliant with recognised safety standards Specifically approved for LPG use Made from gas-resistant materials Clearly labelled with manufacturing and safety information

Therefore, you can say that a pipe’s colour alone does not determine whether it is suitable for carrying LPG.

Why Orange pipes are so common for LPG cylinders?

Orange gas pipes are the most widely used option for domestic LPG connections in India. Manufacturers often use orange as an industry-recognised colour for LPG hoses, making them easy to identify. Most orange hoses are made from reinforced rubber or PVC-coated materials designed to:

Handle LPG pressure safely Resist wear and tear during long-term use Remain flexible for easier installation Improve visibility during safety inspections

However, an orange pipe is safe only if it carries the required certification and is specifically marked for LPG applications.

Are transparent pipes safe for LPG?

Transparent pipes are commonly used for water, air, or low-pressure applications because they allow users to see inside the hose. Unless a transparent pipe is clearly labelled and certified for LPG service, it should not be used for gas connections.

Also read: 47 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered in a day against 47.4 lakh bookings: Govt

Supply cost of domestic LPG cylinder rises to over Rs 1,600 amid West Asia crisis

In a related development, the Modi government said on Sunday that the cost of supplying a 14.2 kg cylinder has risen to over Rs 1,600 amid the West Asia crisis and the under-recovery now absorbed on each domestic cylinder is about Rs 700. As domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder, it said that the prices in India are combatively less impacted.

Also read: Rs 25 to be paid for home delivery of LPG cylinders: A must-know for THESE customers

According to Petroleum Ministry, the scale of this is visible in the fully market-priced commercial cylinder. The 19-kg cylinder used by hotels and restaurants sells in Delhi at Rs 3,113.50, about Rs 164 a kg, after five increases during the West Asia crisis, a report by IANS news agency said.

(With inputs from agencies)