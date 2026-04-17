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LPG cylinder for Rs 649 instead of Rs 2000! Heres how you can avail benefit

LPG cylinder for Rs 649 instead of Rs 2000! Here’s how you can avail benefit

As per reports, in many urban areas, specially Delhi-NCR, cooking gas is being sold at much higher prices in the informal market.

LPG cylinder for Rs 649 instead of Rs 2000! Here’s how you can avail benefit

The shortage of LPG gas cylinders is still haunting several parts of India amid the escalating situation in West Asia. Amid all this, the rise of the black market in LPG cylinders has been witnessed in several parts of the country. Several reports suggest that in several urban clusters, especially in Delhi-NCR, cooking gas cylinders are being sold at high rates in the informal market. Amid all this, 5 kg LPG cylinders have emerged as a practical solution for several consumers. These cylinders, which are being sold through official channels, are widely used by migrants, tenants and students who may not have access to a regular LPG connection.

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