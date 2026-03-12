Home

LPG cylinder not delivered after booking? Step-by-step guide to filing complaints against Indane, Bharat gas and HP gas dealers

Facing LPG cylinder delivery delays? Consumers can file complaints against Indane, Bharat Gas or HP Gas dealers through toll-free numbers, official portals and government grievance systems for quick resolution.

Step-by-step guide to filing complaints against Indane, Bharat gas and HP gas dealers

India is seeing panic bookings for LPG cylinders amid supply delays in several cities across the country. Customers in some parts of India are waiting for days, sometimes weeks after booking an LPG refill. But what should you do if your LPG cylinder is delayed?

How To Book Complaint If Your LPG Cylinder Is Not Delivered

Customers struggling to get hold of a refilled cylinder or facing delayed deliveries despite booking can resort to several mediums to lodge a complaint.

LPG Cylinder Delivery Delay Causes Customer Complaints

In many parts of India, people have been waiting for days for new LPG cylinder deliveries as panic bookings surged demand. In some cities, people complained that their refills took several days to arrive. This has forced people to switch to cooking on microwave ovens or induction plates.

Oil marketing companies capped refills and urged consumers not to panic book or engage in black marketing.

Customers in some states have complained they were unable to book cylinders online as apps crashed or servers became overloaded.

As liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is the primary cooking fuel used by households in India, many complained deliveries weren’t arriving on time.

What To Do If Your LPG Cylinder Isn’t Delivered On Time?

If you booked a gas cylinder and it hasn’t arrived, contact your local gas provider. Companies like Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas have phone numbers and other ways for you to report problems with late deliveries, high prices, or bad service.

While calling helpline numbers, keep your booking reference number, consumer number, and registered mobile number handy.

Helpline Numbers To Book Complaint Against LPG Agencies

1800-2333-555 is India’s toll-free LPG customer care number. Consumers can call up this helpline number to book complaints against agencies or report LPG delivery-related issues.

1906 has been designated as India’s 24×7 gas emergency number. Consumers in India can report problems like gas leakage or related issues using this number.

1800-22-4344 is Bharat Gas’s SmartLine customer service number.

Website Where You Can Register LPG Complaints

Consumers can also register their complaints on the government-run and oil marketing companies’ official websites.

Consumers can register their grievances on the MoPNG’s e-Seva portal. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas-operated platform allows consumers to file complaints related to LPG connections, cylinder delivery, and distributor misconducts.

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum consumers can register their grievances on the companies’ respective websites.

Monitoring Of LPG Supply

Authorities continue to keep a tab on LPG supply in India. Amid panic bookings and delivery delays in some states, authorities claimed there was no dearth of supply of cooking gas and that kitchens in India ran normally on domestic LPG.

That said, consumers are encouraged to reach out to their distributors or companies if they experience issues with LPG bookings and deliveries.

