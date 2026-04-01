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LPG Cylinder PRICE HIKE: How much will you pay for 19-kg commercial cylinder? What is the domestic LPG cylinder rate? - Check city-wise prices

LPG Cylinder PRICE HIKE: How much will you pay for 19-kg commercial cylinder? What is the domestic LPG cylinder rate? – Check city-wise prices

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday due to a surge in global oil prices. The current price rise only applies to 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders and not 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas.

LPG Cylinder PRICE HIKE: How much will you pay for 19-kg commercial cylinder? What is the domestic LPG cylinder rate? - Check city-wise prices

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: In a major development amid the ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders in several parts of India, the state-owned oil companies on Wednesday announced a major hike in price of 19-kg commercial gas cylinders. The revised prices has come into effect immediately. Following the announcement, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai has been increased by Rs 195.50. It means the new retail cost of commercial cylinder is Rs 2,031, earlier it was Rs 2,078.50. In Kolkata, the prices has been increased by Rs 218, , bringing the new rates to Rs 2,208.50. In Chennai, the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,246 after an increase of Rs 203. However, the oil companies have not increased the prices of domestic cooking gas. The prices of domestic LPG cylinder were last hiked by Rs 60 (for 14.2 kg cylinder) on March 7. The cost of 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is Rs 913.

According to reports, the oil companies last increased the commercial LPG cylinder prices by Rs 114.5 per on March 1, a day after war US-Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran.

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