Home

News

LPG cylinder price today: Check latest domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata on March 14

LPG cylinder price today: Check latest domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata on March 14

LPG cylinder prices remain high across major Indian cities on March 14. Check the latest domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai and understand what’s driving the price changes.

lpg cylinder price today

Fuel prices are always important talking points for both Indian households and businesses. While domestic cooking gas rates were hiked earlier this month, commercial LPG cylinder prices continue to stay above ₹900 across metro cities in India.

Oil marketing companies revise LPG cylinder prices on a monthly basis, dictating how much customers have to pay for refilling cooking gas used at home and commercially in hotels, restaurants and businesses.

Let’s take a look at the LPG cylinder price list for some major Indian cities today (14 March) and understand what’s driving the rise in cooking gas prices.

List of LPG Cylinder Prices in Metro Cities

As the name suggests, domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg size) are meant to be used for cooking purposes at home.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here are current domestic LPG prices in Indian metro cities:

New Delhi: ₹913 per cylinder

Mumbai: ₹912.50 per cylinder

Kolkata: ₹939 per cylinder

Chennai: ₹928.50 per cylinder

Domestic LPG cylinder prices vary slightly from city to city depending on transportation and marginal taxes applied by state governments. However, cooking gas rates largely stay consistent across metros.

While prices were revised upwards earlier this month, a cooking cylinder is about ₹60 more expensive for Indian households today as compared to previous prices. For instance, domestic LPG cost ₹853 per cylinder in Delhi last month.

Also read: LPG Cylinder Shortage: Supply crisis hits Delhi, halts street vendors and kitchens in several areas

Prices of Commercial Cylinders Are Higher

Commercial LPG cylinders are 19 kg cylinders usually used for cooking purposes by restaurants, hotels and catering businesses.

Pricing for commercial cylinders in Indian metro cities is listed below:

New Delhi: ₹1,884.50

Mumbai: ₹1,836

Kolkata: ₹1,988.50

Chennai: ₹2,043.50

Restaurants and small businesses that operate by cooking meals on a large scale will have to bear this brunt as they cannot function without LPG. Many eateries across cities have even been forced to cut down on the number of dishes they serve or switch to alternate cooking fuels in order to save on costs.

Why Are LPG Cylinder Prices Increasing?

The hike in domestic cooking gas prices can be attributed to global energy crises. Industry analysts point to global geopolitical tensions and increasing fuel prices in the international markets as reasons for difficulty in supplies.

India imports most of the LPG that it consumes, which is why prices in the domestic market hike when international crude oil prices and LPG benchmark rates go up. Oil marketing companies adjust domestic fuel prices based on these variables.

Rising cooking gas prices will have a direct impact on hotels and small eateries that use commercial LPG cylinders. Roadside food stalls will also have to tighten their belts unless global energy prices come down.

Domestic rates may change further if global factors do not improve. Until then, customers are recommended to stay updated on LPG cylinder prices city-wise on official websites of oil marketing companies such as Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas before purchasing their next refills.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.