LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 100 On Women’s Day: PM Modi Says Centre’s Move Will Benefit Nari Shakti

Taking to X, PM Modi said by making cooking gas more affordable, the Centre aims to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment.

PM Modi said the Centre has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100.

New Delhi: The Central government on the occasion of International Women’s Day, gifted a big gift to the women of the country as the Centre slashed the LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This was announced by PM Modi. Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Today, on Women’s Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100.” He added that the move from the Centre will benefit the Nari Shakti.

“Today, on Women’s Day, our Govt has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them,” PM Modi said on X.

