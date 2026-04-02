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LPG cylinder SHORTAGE hits Gurgaon? Short supply haunts city, helpline flooded with distress calls

LPG cylinder SHORTAGE hits Gurgaon? Short supply haunts city, helpline flooded with distress calls

The administration has intensified its actions against these establishments, due to which migrant workers are not able to refill their small cylinders.

LPG cylinder SHORTAGE hits Gurgaon? Short supply haunts city, helpline flooded with distress calls

Gurgaon: The LPG control room received almost 1,000 calls in the last 24 hours, with most being desperate requests for gas cylinders. According to officials, the current situation is difficult for migrant workers who don’t have valid documents and are mainly dependent on illegal markets for small cylinder refills. Since the beginning of the crisis, LPG cylinder availability in black markets has declined and the prices have skyrocketed. With low earnings it has become very difficult for migrant workers to survive in the big city. The administration has also intensified its actions on illegal LPG selling, which has further restricted supplies for people who don’t have proper documentation.

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