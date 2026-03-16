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LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: How long does a 14.2 kg cylinder last, how to save gas amid crisis?

LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: How long does a 14.2 kg cylinder last, how to save gas amid crisis?

The standard domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg is intended to meet the daily cooking needs of a typical household. Do you know how long a 14.2 kg cylinder lasts? Let's check it out.

LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: How long does a 14.2 kg cylinder last, how to save gas amid crisis?

LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: Amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, tensions have escalated in the Middle East countries, which has affected the global crude oil and gas supply. India has also been hit by the ongoing conflict with several states dealing with a shortage of LPG cylinders, prompting central government to emphasise securing domestic LPG distribution. The news of LPG cylinder shortage has created chaos among people, leading them to panic-buy. People were seen lined up outside gas agencies in several states to refill their cooking gas cylinders. Currently, the country has approx 32.68 crore active domestic LPG consumers and more than 50 crore cylinders, as of July 2024. Major companies that distribute LPG cylinders are Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas. We use cooking gas every day, but do you know how long 14.2 kg cylinder lasts? Let’s check it out.

The standard domestic cylinder, which is distributed to households, contains 14.2 kg of LPG gas. The quantity is intended to meet the daily cooking needs of a typical household. However, the current situation has delayed the booking and delivery of the cooking gas cylinders.

LPG Cylinder Shortage: Typical Consumption Patterns

When used normally in household, an LPG cylinder lasts around 25-35 days. However, it also depends on the size, cooking frequency and stove efficiency of the household. For instance, a cylinder, in a family of four to five people, cooking two-three meals a day, lasts for 30-35 days.

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