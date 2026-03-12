Home

News

LPG cylinder SHORTAGE in Noida? Commercial cylinder supply closed – Whats the current situation

LPG cylinder SHORTAGE in Noida? Commercial cylinder supply closed – What’s the current situation

Amid LPG cylinder shortage in several cities due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, District Supply Officer In-charge of Gautam Buddha Nagar said only commercial cylinder supply currently closed.

LPG cylinder SHORTAGE in Noida? Commercial cylinder supply closed – What’s the current situation

LPG Cylinder Shortage In Noida? India has started feeling the heat of the West Asia conflict as several cities are reporting LPG cylinder shortage. District Supply Officer In-charge of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Smriti Gautam on Thursday stated that the supply of commercial cylinders has been shut currently, appealing to the people not to panic. She assured that there is no shortage of any kind of LPG cylinders in the district, nor of petrol or diesel. Gautam stated that some changes have been made in the LPG rules.

What Did Smriti Gautam Say About LPG Cylinder Bookings?

Gautam stated that people will be able to book the LPG gas cylinders 25 days after the delivery date.

“Now people will be able to book 25 days after the delivery date if they have a connection for 1 cylinder. Providing OTP at the time of delivery will be mandatory. My further appeal to the people is to take cylinders only from the agency. Do not take from any source outside the agency,” she said.

On Wednesday, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam instructed officials to take immediate action against black marketing and LPG cylinder hoarding, assuring that sufficient stock is available in the district.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She chaired a meeting with regional sales officers of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Roopam reviewed the supply situation. The distribution agencies informed Roopam that the adequate stocks of LPG, petrol and diesel are available in the district and there is no need of panic.

legal action against illegal selling, storing of LPG cylinders

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that necessary arrangements have been made for advance LPG cylinder bookings – the booking will be made after 25 days of delivery for single-bottle connections and after 30 days for double-bottle connections.

Roopam warned that stringent action would be taken if LPG cylinders were found to be purchased, sold or stored illegally or through unauthorised brokers.

LPG Cylinder Gas Price Today LIVE: How much has LPG cylinder price increased? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kerala, Hyderabad, Chennai

LPG Cylinders To Be Booked Only Through Authorised Mobile Numbers

Roopam instructed the owners of gas agencies and petrol pumps to CCTV installed at their outlets should be functional. They should monitor and detect repeat buyers to prevent black market.

According to District Supply Officer Smriti Gautam, people should book LPG refills only through authorised mobile numbers and obtain cylinders through authorised distributors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.