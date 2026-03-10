Home

News

LPG cylinder shortage hits Mumbai, Bengaluru eateries, government responds

LPG cylinder shortage hits Mumbai, Bengaluru eateries, government responds

Eateries and restaurants in Maharashtra and Karnataka are dealing with a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, threatening to shut down within days if the problem persists.

LPG cylinder shortage hits Mumbai, Bengaluru eateries, government responds

LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: Hospitality sector has witnessed a sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders which has created panic among restaurant owners. Restaurant associations in Maharashtra and Karnataka have warned that eateries are on the brink of shutdown within days if LPG cylinder supply is not restored. According to industry sources, the shortage has started affecting eateries in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with hotels and restaurants struggling to secure commercial LPG cylinders amid global supply disruptions. The supply has been hit following the United States and Israel strikes on Iran.

LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: Eateries Warn Of Possible Shutdown

According to Vijay Shetty, president of the Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association, the shortage of LPG cylinders is spreading rapidly. He said it could soon paralyse the sector if the situation continues.

“All restaurants in Mumbai will be shut in the next two days if this shortage continues,” Shetty said.

He informed that the association has written a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The associations are also in touch with Maharashtra Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal regarding the worsening situation.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“As of today, 10–20 percent of our members are facing problems. By tomorrow, it will be 60 percent. By the day after tomorrow, it will be 100 percent impact on restaurants, forcing them to shut,” he said.

LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: LPG Shortage Hits Since Sunday

As per restaurant owners, the supply of commercial LPG has stopped since Sunday. Meanwhile, domestic cylinders are also facing delivery delays.

Annu Shetty, owner of Hotel Sagar in Mulund, stated that commercial LPG cylinders are not available and have become difficult to find.

“We are not finding commercial LPG cylinders. At a few places it is available, but a Rs 1,750 cylinder is being sold for Rs 1,950,” she said.

LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: Household Demand

Not only restaurants, but the supply crunch has also hit households. People who have dual domestic connections faced delays during the refills at the dealer outlets.

Dealers stated that the shortage is pushing commercial users towards illegal purchase.

However, domestic 14.2 kg cylinders are available, but deliveries are delayed.

LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: Government Focusing On Domestic Supply

According to government sources, the cCnter has directed oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to prioritise domestic LPG cylinders amid the supply crunch.

Officials said the waiting period has been extended from 15 days to 25 in order to stop hoarding by consumers.

Sources said that the Indian government is searching for new international suppliers to stabilise LPG supplies. It can import LPG gas from Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway.

LPG Cylinder SHORTAGE: Centre Take Action

Amid growing concerns from the hospitality industry, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that necessary actions have been taken to stabilise LPG supply following disruptions.

In a statement, the ministry informed that oil refineries have been ordered to increase LPG production. “In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, the ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use,” it said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.