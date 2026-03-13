Home

News

LPG Cylinder Shortage: Supply crisis hits Delhi, halts street vendors and kitchens in several areas

LPG Cylinder Shortage: Supply crisis hits Delhi, halts street vendors and kitchens in several areas

The LPG shortage crisis has hit several eateries in Delhi. From small eateries to prominent restaurants have halted their operations as they are not receiving LPG supplies.

LPG Cylinder Shortage: Supply crisis hits Delhi, halts street vendors and kitchens in several areas

LPG Cylinder Shortage: After Bengaluru and Mumbai, an LPG cylinder shortage has hit the national capital. Several small eateries and restaurants have limited their menu while some have temporarily halted their kitchen operations due to the shortage of LPG gas cylinders. The shortage has also created panic among people who are now carefully using LPG gas due to the situation. The country is dealing with growing concerns related to LPG availability as fuel and gas shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz have been affected due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The news of the LPG shortage has created panic among people, triggering long queues at LPG distribution centres.

LPG Shortage Hits Eateries And Cafes, Business Owners Worry Over Falling Earnings

Several business owner have expressed that the current situation is not only affecting their daily earnings but also creating panic among the workers who directly rely on these establishments for their livelihoods.

Prominent cafes to roadside eateries, almost all establishments are feeling the pinch as the shortage of LPG gas cylinders has slowed or halted kitchens in several parts of the capital city. Some eateries have halted their operations while others are still trying to stretch with their limited gas supply.

Some Eateries Announced Temporary Closures

Amid the ongoing LPG shortage, some eateries in Delhi have announced temporary closures. Eateries such as Boheme Cafe Bar, located in Karol Bagh, and Kashmir Chur Chur Naan, in Paharganj, have temporarily halted operations. Tadka Rani outlets have stopped operations because they are not receiving LPG gas.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

LPG Shortage LIVE: Rush for LPG cylinders, crude oil prices rise, Delhi police prepares list of gas agencies

Popular Eatery in Delhi’s Connaught Place Reduced Menu

A popular eatery—rajma chawal and dhaba-style food – in Connaught Place has reduced its menu due to the reported LPG supply crisis. According to the owners of the outlet, they have been dealing with LPG cylinder shortages for the past two days.

India’s Domestic LPG ‘Production Increased By 25% Following Government Measures

Amid the ongoing LPG shortage, the domestic LPG production has increased by around 25 percent, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed on Wednesday. The entire output is being utilised for household consumers.

The central government is also prioritising non-domestic LPG supply, such as hospitals and educational institutions.

Disclaimer: Stories from the ground reveal desperation and panic over the LPG refill shortage in India amid the Iran war. Scores of outlets have either increased food prices or shut down, resulting in work losses. People say the crisis is bringing scary memories of the Covid lockdown.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.