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LPG Cylinder Shortage: This State decides to give subsidy to eateries shifting to electric cooking, its not Delhi, UP, Kerala, Telangana, the name is…

LPG Cylinder Shortage: This State decides to give subsidy to eateries shifting to electric cooking, its not Delhi, UP, Kerala, Telangana, the name is…

The government will also establish state-level and district-level committees to monitor the fair allocation of commercial cooking gas to essential establishments such as hospitals and educational institutions.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Amid shortages of cooking gas triggered by global fuel supply disruptions, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has announced a subsidy of Rs 2 per additional unit of electricity for eateries switching from LPG to electric cooking. The announcement was made on Saturday after a high-level committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai.

It is important to note that the electricity subsidy will apply to all eateries, including restaurants, cloud kitchens, tea shops and similar establishments, irrespective of whether they hold commercial hotel licences.

Here are some of the key details:

Financial support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to purchase electric cooking equipment.

equipment. The government will also establish state-level and district-level committees to monitor the fair allocation of commercial cooking gas to essential establishments such as hospitals and educational institutions.

Aavin, the state-run dairy brand, will increase milk procurement.

The step is taken to offset the expected drop in demand from commercial eateries and related establishments affected by the fuel shortage.

The government also announced several loan and subsidy schemes during this period.

Under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, businesses can avail loans with a 25 percent subsidy of up to Rs 3.75 lakh.

Loans with subsidies of up to 35 percent, with a maximum subsidy of Rs 1 crore, will be available under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme.

Loans of up to Rs 10 lakh with a 25 percent subsidy, capped at Rs 2 lakh, will be provided under the Tamil Nadu Women Entrepreneurship Development Scheme.

It is important to note that these measures come at a time when there is disruptions in global energy supply following the tensions between United States, Israel and Iran. Iran subsequently blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping channel that is a key artery for global oil trade, triggering fuel shortages in several consumer countries, including India.

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