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LPG cylinders BANNED: This state bans sale of cylinders in open market – Whats the reason?

LPG cylinders BANNED: This state bans sale of cylinders in open market – What’s the reason?

The sale of mini 5kg cylinders has also been banned in the open market from Sunday.

LPG cylinders BANNED: This state bans sale of cylinders in open market – What’s the reason?

Odisha Banned Open Market LPG Sales: Amid the alleged shortage in the state, the Odisha government has banned the sale of LPG cylinders in the open market. It means that cooking gas cylinders will not be available in the open market where they are being sold illegally at higher prices. Those who have completed their e-KYC can procure cylinders only from authorised dealers. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra informed about the decision while replying to complaints of black marketing due to the alleged shortage of cooking gas.

What Did Odisha Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra Say?

Patra stated that there is no disruption in the supply of LPG cylinders and they are being supplied to customers, living in urban areas, within 25 days. While, people living in rural areas are getting cylinders in 45 days.

“The department has been proactive in its efforts to curb the unauthorised sale of LPG cylinders in the open market at exorbitant rates. There is no disruption in the supply of domestic cylinders, and as per the new guidelines, they are being supplied to urban consumers within 25 days and to rural consumers within 45 days of booking,” Patra said.

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“The LPG distributors have been told to provide the cylinders only to the consumers who have completed their e-KYC. Also, only the LPG distributors who have the licence to sell cylinders, will be allowed to do so. The earlier practice of anyone procuring a cylinder and selling it in the open market has been prohibited. There will be no LPG available in open markets from this day onwards,” he said.

Why Has The Odisha Government Taken This Decision?

The state government has banned the sale of 5 kg cylinders in the open market in order to curb the illegal selling and black marketing of the cooking gas.

Meanwhile, police busted a gang and seized 27 LPG cylinders in Dhenkanal town on Sunday. The gang was indulging in the black marketing of cooking gas cylinders.

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