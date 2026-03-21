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LPG cylinders hit by black marketing, reach up to Rs 500 per kg, forcing immigrant workers to return homes

LPG cylinders hit by black marketing, reach up to Rs 500 per kg, forcing immigrant workers to return homes

LPG price: The black marketing of LPG cylinders leads to a price surge of Rs. 500 per kg in some areas.

Image: ANI

LPG Price: As the tensions in West Asia are escalating, the supply chains of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) have reportedly been disrupted in many cities and states. This comes after the transit route of the Strait of Hormuz was affected. This situation has led to a global LPG crisis, including LPG cylinder price hikes, black marketing, and challenges for industries to operate. The Indian government has directed domestic LPG production with household consumers as the main priority. This has affected food outlets and restaurant businesses in many cities and states. In addition, the prices because of black marketing have become Rs 500 per kg in some cities of India.

Black marketing of LPG cylinders

As the LPG shortage has become an issue for the industries, LPG black marketing in some parts has severely increased. This has led to a massive price surge of Rs. 500 per kg in some areas

Feeling helpless at the situation, a worker said, “The gas price is 500 per kg. What can we do? We have been looking for gas for the past four days but haven’t received any. We used to cook by using wood but the room owner has prohibited us. We will come back when things return to normal,” as reported by the Financial Express.

How is LPG black marketing getting managed?

The government has ordered strict action against individuals who indulge in the activities of illegal black marketing and hoarding. Alongside, the Patiala District Administration on Friday stated that activities of black marketing, hoarding, and illegal diversion will lead to strict action, as reported by PTI.

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LPG Irregularities in India

LocalCircles conducted a survey in almost 328 Indian districts and came up with a report. It read, “68% household consumers surveyed report experiencing LPG delays in the last one week as compared to 57% in the previous week.” It further stated, “20% bought in the black market as compared to 14% the week before.”

Why is India under LPG crisis?

The reason for the crisis in India is possibly the LPG import dependency. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), India remained almost 60 per cent dependent on imports, out of which 90 per cent came through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the Indian government has directed for an increase in the domestic LPG production by almost 25 per cent to curb the situation.

(Disclaimer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

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