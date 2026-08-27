LPG e-KYC Deadline: What happens if you don’t complete it on time?

LPG consumers are being asked to complete their e-KYC amid concerns over fraudulent connections. Reports suggest that several connections were obtained over the years and used for business purposes.

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The government is encouraging LPG consumers to complete their e-KYC.

The issuance of new LPG connections is still on hold, and there is no official update yet on when they will be available again. At the same time, the government has directed LPG consumers to update their e-KYC. The government has made e-KYC a priority to identify and weed out fraudulent LPG connections.

Many connections have reportedly been taken using fake documents or under other people’s names, with some being used for business purposes. Consumers who have not completed their KYC in years have been advised to update their details.

Also Read | New deadline set for LPG e-KYC; check out the new date here

A large number of consumers have reportedly been using LPG connections for years. However, people who secured connections with fake documents or under other individuals’ names are not completing e-KYC. The process could help authorities identify such fake or fraudulent connections.

e-KYC deadline fixed

LPG consumers were initially given August 23 as the deadline for completing e-KYC. The government has now extended the deadline once again, allowing consumers to complete the process by August 31.

Will connection be disconnected?

The government is encouraging LPG consumers to complete their e-KYC. While not completing it may not result in an immediate disconnection, consumers could face problems while booking refills. It may also affect their LPG subsidy. Once e-KYC is completed, pending services can resume.

Also Read | LPG subsidy will not be available without eKYC after THIS day; Check steps to do it at home

LPG connection e-KYC deadline extended

Cooking gas households that missed the August 23 deadline to complete the e-KYC for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections have got a breather, with the last date extended till August 31.

The e-KYC or Aadhaar biometric authentication remains crucial for households, with the three oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL urging the consumers in recent weeks to complete the process to continue receiving LPG refills at domestic rate. “The new deadline is August 31. Those who are yet to complete the e-KYC will receive message mentioning the same,” a senior official in the oil industry, who did not wish to be named, said.