LPG Gas cylinder rate Today: Check prices of 14 kg cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram
On March 7, domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders rose by about Rs 114-115. Check the revised prices here.
LPG Gas Cylinder Rate Today: The ongoing tensions in the Middle East have impacted crude oil and gas supplies across the world. The global prices of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have skyrocketed as the US-Israel war on Iran is affecting the supply chain from the Middle East. Indian companies have increased the prices of LPG gas cylinders. Eateries in Maharashtra and Karnataka are dealing with a sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, with several restaurants having shut their operations due to the unavailability of the cylinders.
LPG Price Hike
On March 7, an Indian company announced a price hike on domestic LPG by Rs 60, while the prices of commercial cylinders rose by Rs 114–115. There are reports that restaurants in major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru are facing a sudden shortage of commercial cylinders.
LPG Gas Cylinder Rate Today
It is to be noted that the prices of LPG cylinders are revised every month by oil marketing companies due to transportation costs and local taxes.
|City
|LPG Price (Rs per 14.2 kg cylinder)
|New Delhi
|Rs 913.00
|Mumbai
|Rs 912.50
|Kolkata
|Rs 939.00
|Chennai
|Rs 928.50
|Bengaluru
|Rs 915.50
|Hyderabad
|Rs 965.00
|Chandigarh
|Rs 922.50
|Gurugram
|Rs 921.50
|Noida
|Rs 910.50
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 939.00
|Jaipur
|Rs 916.50
|Patna
|Rs 1,002.50
