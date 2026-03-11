Home

News

LPG Gas cylinder rate Today: Check prices of 14 kg cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram

LPG Gas cylinder rate Today: Check prices of 14 kg cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram

On March 7, domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders rose by about Rs 114-115. Check the revised prices here.

LPG Gas cylinder rate Today: Check prices of 14 kg cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram

LPG Gas Cylinder Rate Today: The ongoing tensions in the Middle East have impacted crude oil and gas supplies across the world. The global prices of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have skyrocketed as the US-Israel war on Iran is affecting the supply chain from the Middle East. Indian companies have increased the prices of LPG gas cylinders. Eateries in Maharashtra and Karnataka are dealing with a sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, with several restaurants having shut their operations due to the unavailability of the cylinders.

LPG Price Hike

On March 7, an Indian company announced a price hike on domestic LPG by Rs 60, while the prices of commercial cylinders rose by Rs 114–115. There are reports that restaurants in major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru are facing a sudden shortage of commercial cylinders.

LPG Gas Cylinder Rate Today

It is to be noted that the prices of LPG cylinders are revised every month by oil marketing companies due to transportation costs and local taxes.

City LPG Price (Rs per 14.2 kg cylinder) New Delhi Rs 913.00 Mumbai Rs 912.50 Kolkata Rs 939.00 Chennai Rs 928.50 Bengaluru Rs 915.50 Hyderabad Rs 965.00 Chandigarh Rs 922.50 Gurugram Rs 921.50 Noida Rs 910.50 Bhubaneswar Rs 939.00 Jaipur Rs 916.50 Patna Rs 1,002.50

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.