LPG gas cylinder rules December 2026: 8 key things Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas customers must know about

Check 8 essential rules on Aadhaar biometric e-KYC, subsidy continuity, mobile app verification, and connection safety for Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas users.

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LPG booking rules- File image

December LPG rules update: Crores of domestic LPG customers using Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas across the country must check their Aadhaar biometric e-KYC status before booking a gas cylinder in December 2026, as an incomplete process could affect their gas subsidy. While neither the government nor oil marketing companies announced any new rules regarding Aadhaar e-KYC in November, customers need to keep eight essential guidelines in mind regarding biometric verification, mobile app authentication, non-subsidized cylinders and connection continuity. Here are all the LPG cylinder related updates you need to know about before start of December.

Key change in LPG rules

Aadhaar biometric e-KYC is mandatory for subsidy: Domestic LPG consumers of Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas must complete Aadhaar biometric authentication to receive government subsidies. Read more: LPG booking rules Big update: Good news for domestic consumers as Modi govt introduces new update on cylinder refill

Incomplete e-KYC may affect subsidy: Failing to complete biometric verification could halt your gas subsidy, which resumes for eligible consumers only after e-KYC is done.

No need to repeat completed e-KYC: Customers who have already completed Aadhaar biometric verification do not need to redo it; regular bookings and eligible subsidies will continue uninterrupted.

e-KYC available during cylinder delivery: Consumers who have not completed verification can get it done at their doorstep through the delivery person when receiving a cylinder.

Verification via official mobile apps: Customers can complete e-KYC including face authentication using the IndianOil ONE app (Indane), HelloBPCL app (Bharat Gas), or HP PAY app (HP Gas).

Visit the gas agency if needed: Those facing issues on mobile apps can visit their registered gas agency to complete biometric authentication.

Option for non-subsidized cylinders: Consumers opting out of subsidies or e-KYC can register with authorised oil companies to purchase non-subsidized cylinders, with 5 kg and 10 kg options available subject to stock.

No automatic disconnection: Failure to complete e-KYC will not automatically disconnect your gas connection, though obtaining subsidized or discounted refills may become difficult.

India’s fuel prices rose only 7 pc compared with 50 to 70 pc in other countries: Hardeep Puri

In a related update, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently said that petrol and diesel prices in India increased by only seven per cent in the four-year period till 2026, compared with a 50-70 per cent rise in other countries during this period.

The Union Minister told journalists that this was made possible despite rising global energy prices as the Union government reduced excise duties on the two fuels and the oil public sector undertakings (PSUs) absorbed some losses instead of passing on the higher cost burden to consumers.