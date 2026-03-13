Home

LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage: Black marketing amid LPG crisis in Ghaziabad, Commercial cylinders sold for Rs 4000; long queues outside gas agencies

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandad stated there is no shortage of LPG cylinders, petrol or diesel in District, and that there are numerous false claims regarding this matter circulating on social media

Disruptions in LPG commercial cylinder supply due to the conflict in West Asia are forcing hotels and restaurants in several parts of India to close, trim their menu, or switch back to traditional fuels. Many residents of Ghaziabad are worried and are in panic after the booking of cooking gas was disrupted, and the supply chain was affected. Since morning, long lines have formed at many different gas agencies. Several people are returning home without gas after waiting many hours for a gas supply that has been disrupted in transit or at the location(s).

The district administration claims there is no actual shortage of LPG; it has characterised the current situation as a temporary logistical problem. However, officials added that opportunistic black-marketing of LPG is occurring due to the delay in supplies. Commercial gas cylinders have become a significant issue. The price of commercial Liquid Petroleum Gas has gone up significantly.

A commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinder that earlier cost around ₹1,600 is now reportedly being sold in the black market for more than double the price, reaching nearly ₹4,000.

As a result of these tremendous price hikes on liquid petroleum gas cylinders, many hotel and restaurant owners and operators throughout the country are having a major problem trying to keep their businesses operating at the same level as they were prior to the increase in costs and reduced availability of commercial gas cylinders. There is great concern about the effect of the current rise in costs and lack of availability on owners’ ability to continue operating their businesses.

Concern, worry, and panic have gripped the public regarding the LP gas shortages. Most people are now using the gas responsibly and are worried about the gas booking dates. As the conflict continues in the Middle East, concerns regarding fuel and gas shipments through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, as well as an overall decline in the availability of LP gas in this country, have also developed into a serious situation. LPG shortage has created panic among individuals, resulting in long lines at the LP distribution centre.

According to the NavBharatTimes report, Amit Tiwari, the District Supply Officer, surveyed various gas agencies to assess the condition of Liquefied Petroleum Gas. Tiwari said that there is sufficient stock of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and that supply will be back to normal within 24 to 48 hours, as reported by NavBharatTimes. He also encouraged people not to panic book because gas agencies have been instructed to provide transparent distribution to ensure that the product is delivered to the consumer uninterrupted.

Residents may use helpline number: 0120-3761964. Residents may also reach out directly to any supply official or gas company manager for assistance in relation to gas supply by utilizing the supplied telephone numbers. Contact numbers of supply officials and gas company managers for areas such as Modinagar, Loni, and Muradnagar have also been made public.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandad stated there is no shortage of LPG cylinders, petrol or diesel in District, and that there are numerous untruths regarding this matter circulating on social media. He also stated there shall be a mandatory 25 day time period between two bookings of Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders. To prevent hoarding and black marketing, special teams led by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), along with police and the supply department, have been deployed to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier held a meeting with officials regarding the state’s gas supply situation and assured that there was no shortage of diesel, petrol, and cooking gas in the state, urging people to avoid rumours.In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “There is no shortage of diesel-petrol in Uttar Pradesh. Avoid rumours related to shortage of cooking gas.” “If any distributor agency or private individual is found involved in black marketing or hoarding, an FIR will be immediately registered against them, and the strictest action will be ensured,” he said. The Chief Minister said the government is committed to ensuring the convenience and fulfilment of the needs of the common man in every situation. He directed everyone not to let panic spread and ensure timely distribution.

