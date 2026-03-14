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LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage LIVE: No shortage of LPG for mid-day meal in schools; situation under control, says Himachal Education Minister

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LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage LIVE: No shortage of LPG for mid-day meal in schools; situation under control, says Himachal Education Minister

Amid concerns over LPG supply in parts of the state, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur said there was no shortage of LPG for the Mid-Day Meal scheme in schools.

LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage LIVE: No shortage of LPG for mid-day meal in schools; situation under control, says Himachal Education Minister

LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage LIVE Updates: Amid growing concerns over the availability of LPG cooking gas across India, long queues were seen outside several LPG distribution agencies on Saturday. Many residents said they had been waiting since 5:00 AM to refill their cylinders as fears of a possible shortage spread in different areas. Hundreds of people carrying empty cylinders gathered outside gas agencies, hoping to secure a refill before supplies ran out. The rush led to crowding at several outlets, with people waiting for hours for their turn to get cooking gas.

Amid concerns over LPG supply in parts of the state, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur said there was no shortage of LPG for the Mid-Day Meal scheme in schools, adding that the state government has made adequate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted cooking of meals for students. While talking to news agency ANI here, the minister on Friday said the overall LPG supply situation in the state was currently under control, and authorities are closely monitoring the availability of essential commodities.”There is no shortage of LPG for the Mid-Day Meal in schools. Adequate arrangements have already been made to ensure that meals for children continue without any disruption,” Thakur said. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on LPG Cylinder Shortage.

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