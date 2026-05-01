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LPG Gas Price Hike: 19 kg Commercial cylinder price increased by Rs 993 – Check 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rate

Prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs 993 from today. A 19 kg cylinder will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi.

Published date india.com Published: May 1, 2026 7:00 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
LPG Gas Price Hike
LPG Gas Price Hike: 19 kg Commercial cylinder price increased by Rs 993 - Check 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rate

LPG Gas Price Hike: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 993 with effect from May 1. After the revision in the price, the 19-kg cylinder will cost Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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