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LPG Gas Price Hike: 19 kg Commercial cylinder price increased by Rs 993 - Check 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rate

LPG Gas Price Hike: 19 kg Commercial cylinder price increased by Rs 993 – Check 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rate

Prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs 993 from today. A 19 kg cylinder will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi.

LPG Gas Price Hike: 19 kg Commercial cylinder price increased by Rs 993 - Check 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rate

LPG Gas Price Hike: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 993 with effect from May 1. After the revision in the price, the 19-kg cylinder will cost Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi.

Prices of 19 KG Commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 993 from today. A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

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