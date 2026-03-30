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LPG, PNG connection, petrol, diesel vehicles, Internet, etc.; Govt will ask these questions for Census 2027: Complete questionnaire inside
This questionnaire has been designed with due consideration for the changes that have occurred within Indian society since the previous census conducted in 2011.
New Delhi: Taking a significant step towards Census 2027, the Central Government has released a new questionnaire comprising 33 questions for the House Listing Operation, which is set to commence on April 1, 2026. Particular emphasis has been placed on understanding the evolving social fabric, alongside basic amenities such as internet access, LPG, water, and sanitation.
Availability Of Internet Facilities
This questionnaire has been designed with due consideration for the changes that have occurred within Indian society since the previous census conducted in 2011. In addition to questions regarding the type, location, and structure of households, a new question concerning the availability of internet facilities has also been included. Furthermore, information will be collected regarding access to LPG, drinking water, and other basic amenities.
Food Security And Regional Dietary Patterns
The questionnaire places special emphasis on aspects related to sanitation and infrastructure. It includes questions concerning the availability of toilets, wastewater drainage systems, and bathing facilities.
Additionally, information will be gathered regarding the staple cereals consumed in households, which will aid in understanding food security dynamics and regional dietary patterns.
Phase 2 to Begin on February 1, 2027
Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will comprise the House Listing Operation, while the second phase—the actual population enumeration—will commence on February 1, 2027. This will mark India’s 16th census overall, and the eighth since independence, providing crucial data essential for policy formulation and development planning across the country.
These 33 Questions Will Be Asked in the 2027 Census
- Building Number (Municipal or Local Authority | or Census Number)
- House Number
- Predominant material used for the floor of the house
- Predominant material used for the walls of the house
- Predominant material used for the roof of the house
- Use of the house
- Condition of the house
- Household Number
- Number of household members
- Name of the Head of the Household
- Gender of the Head of the Household
- Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Other
- Ownership status of the house
- Number of rooms in the house
- Number of married couples in the household
- Main source of drinking water
- Availability of drinking water source
- Main source of lighting
- Availability of toilet facility
- Type of toilet
- Drainage facility for wastewater
- Availability of bathing facility
- Kitchen, LPG / PNG connection
- Main fuel used for cooking
- Radio / Transistor
- Television
- Internet facility
- Laptop / Computer
- Telephone / Mobile Phone / Smartphone
- Bicycle / Scooter / Motorcycle / Moped
- Car / Jeep / Van
- Main cereal consumed
- Mobile Number
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