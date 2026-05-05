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LPG, PNG price today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG price today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

The prices of the 14.2 kg cylinder remained unchanged, selling at Rs 913. However, the price of 19-kg commercial cylinders was increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG price today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Price Today: As the West Asia conflict is intensifying every day, crude oil and LPG gas supplies remain a key concern for Indian households and transport users. The central government is closely monitoring the supplies of LPG amid prevailing geopolitical tensions. India is heavily dependent on West Asian countries for its LPG and crude oil needs. The country imports 40 percent of its crude oil and 90 percent of its LPG from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

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